Here comes the Adirondack Bridal Show

PLATTSBURGH — Get out your wedding planners because the Adirondack Bridal Show is coming back to town.
The third annual event hosted by Taylor Rental-Party Plus will take place Sunday, June 4 in the Adirondack Room at the Butcher Block on Booth Drive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Couples getting ready for their big day will be able to visit around 20 different vendors from DJs and photographers to wedding venues and dress boutiques.
“There will be food and cake samples as well,” said Office Manager Jenn Hayes. “There are going to be a number of new, local vendors this time around.”
Each vendor will be giving away a prize throughout the two-hour show. The biggest prizes, which are new to this year, are $500 in cash and a $500 gift certificate to Perrywinkle’s Fine Jewelry on Smithfield Boulevard.
Complimentary bridal bags filled with goodies to help plan a wedding will be given out to each couple.
Lastly, guests will be able to meet Andrea Vanvalkenburg — the new event coordinator at the Butcher Block.
The Butcher Block will be offering drink specials as well as discount lunch coupons. Tickets cost $5 in advance or $7 at the door.
All proceeds will benefit the North Country Cancer Fund, a local nonprofit that organization that aids local cancer patients with medical-related expenses.
So far, Taylor Rental-Party Plus has raised over $3,500 for the local organization, said Event Manager Jenna Beauregard, surpassing their goal by $500.
“They help families in our area,” she said. “So, we’re very pleased to benefit them again.”
For more information, contact Hayes at jen@taylorrentalny.com or 324-5100 ext. 111. For updates or a chance to win free tickets to the Adirondack Bridal Show, visit their Facebook page “Taylor Rental Plattsburgh.”
Participating vendors
Taylor Rental-Party Plus
Butcher Block – Adirondack Room
Perrywinkle’s Fine Jewelry
Unveilyourwedding – 99.9 the Buzz and WOKO
Valcour Conference Center
Overtime Photo Booth
DJ Watty
Stone Works Massage
AAA Northway
Stuffize
Studley Printing & Publishing
Laura’s Bridal
Greer and Cicarelli Photography
Batter’s Up
Party Effects DJ
O’Driscoll Travel Agency
Good Guy Productions
Commercial Sales