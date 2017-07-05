Here comes the parade!

× 1 of 9 Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry Sparky the Fire Dog is saluted by Ticonderoga Fire Chief Matt Watts during the Ticonderoga Best Fourth in the North Parade Tuesday. × 2 of 9 Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry A stilt-walker greets children. × 3 of 9 Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry Steve and Sylvia Boyce were grand marshals for the Ticonderoga Best 4th in the North Parade. × 4 of 9 Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry Steve and Sylvia Boyce were grand marshals for the Ticonderoga Best 4th in the North Parade. × 5 of 9 Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry This couple from Putnam Station brought their horse and wagon to the 4th of July in Ti. × 6 of 9 Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry This Mexican band performed in the parade. × 7 of 9 Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry × 8 of 9 Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry × 9 of 9 Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry Prev Next

TICONDEROGA – The Ticonderoga Best Fourth in the North Parade was held Tuesday, July 4. The parade was just part of the many festivities held over the opening days of July to celebrate Independence Day in an area which helped to shape the young country.