Here comes the parade!

Ti 4th July Parade-Fire Dog 32.jpg

Photo by Lohr McKinstry

Sparky the Fire Dog is saluted by Ticonderoga Fire Chief Matt Watts during the Ticonderoga Best Fourth in the North Parade Tuesday.

Ti 4th July Parade-Stiltwalker 39.jpg

Photo by Lohr McKinstry

A stilt-walker greets children.

Ti 4th July Parade-Sylvia Boyce 27.jpg

Photo by Lohr McKinstry

Steve and Sylvia Boyce were grand marshals for the Ticonderoga Best 4th in the North Parade.

Ti 4th July Parade-Steve Boyce 25.jpg

Photo by Lohr McKinstry

Steve and Sylvia Boyce were grand marshals for the Ticonderoga Best 4th in the North Parade.

Ti 4th July Parade-Wagon 76.jpg

Photo by Lohr McKinstry

This couple from Putnam Station brought their horse and wagon to the 4th of July in Ti.

Ti 4th July Parade-Band 68.jpg

Photo by Lohr McKinstry

This Mexican band performed in the parade.

Ti 4th July Parade-Horses 79.jpg

Photo by Lohr McKinstry

Ti 4th July Parade-Pipes 59.jpg

Photo by Lohr McKinstry

Ti 4th July Parade-Scouts 47.jpg

Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA – The Ticonderoga Best Fourth in the North Parade was held Tuesday, July 4. The parade was just part of the many festivities held over the opening days of July to celebrate Independence Day in an area which helped to shape the young country.  Photos from this event are available to purchase at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

