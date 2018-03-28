Northern Adirondack students pitch in to aid struggling dairy farmers

× Expand Photo provided As low milk prices continue to devastate the state’s dairy farming communities, students from Northern Adirondack are pitching in to ensure local farmers have enough to eat on Easter Sunday.

ELLENBURG | As the dairy industry continues to be mired in crisis, local students are offering a lifeline to area farmers.

With help from the Future Farmers of America Alumni of Northern Adirondack Central School District, students are compiling food baskets in time for Easter Sunday.

Students have compiled enough items for 50 baskets so far, and will begin packing them on Wednesday.

The group will fan out on Thursday to make the drops, including locations in Chazy Lake, Churubusco, Altona, Ellenburg and Standish.

Nationwide, the dairy industry is in a sustained downswing owing to an increased interest in milk alternatives paired with strong production.

But low milk prices have been magnified in New York, the third largest milk-producing state, where dairy sales constitute about half of total farm sales annually.

“We have around 45 dairy farmers in our school district,” said Karen LaBombard, an agricultural teacher at Northern Adirondack who is aiding in the effort. “It hits home to a lot of these kids.”

The price per hundredweight reached as high as $25 in 2014, but the price has plummeted to nearly half that.

“Prices are around $14 per hundredweight, and projected to fall lower than that,” LaBombard said. “A lot of times, farmers are having a hard time to feed their families because there’s no money.”

The baskets, which have been made possible through community donations, contain enough items to round out an Easter dinner, including hams, potatoes, rolls, vegetables and other goods.

Milk prices are set by federal guidelines.

State and federal officials have offered a flurry of solutions to stave off the bleeding, including U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who has introduced legislation that would create a new “price floor” for milk that would help the state’s dairy farmers continue operating while milk prices are historically low.

LaBombard, a dairy farmer herself, said the kids are dialed into the situation.

“They know themselves if something doesn’t change in the dairy industry, these farms will be closing,” she said.

A roundtable discussion with area farmers and lawmakers is scheduled for April 4 at noon at the Rainbow Banquet Hall in Altona to discuss the ongoing issue.