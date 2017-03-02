Heritage House indoor Farm-to-Table Market marks success in Westport

× Julie Ives and family from Little Hills Farm in Westport greeted shoppers in the bright midday sun at the indoor Farm-to-Table Market at Heritage House. Photo by Kim Dedam

WESTPORT — Cars jockeyed for parking on Main Street here last Saturday as farmers delivered their wares to the winter farmers market.

A spate of warm air sent snowbanks running in rivulets toward Lake Champlain and shoppers came in droves from around the region to see what busy local farmers have ready.

The Heritage House was a hub of activity for hours. Tables of cheeses, soaps, bread, meats and early greens were filled and emptied.

Westport’s Heritage House Committee launched the winter fresh food shop last month with plans to continue hosting the market through May.

In this it’s second run, Curdie Gardner, who organized the event series, said the number of farms and producers keeps growing.

“We’re going to do two more winter markets, in March and April, with a larger event in May. Each one gets better and better, we’re getting better at networking,” Gardner said.

× Farmer and baker Kim Rivera from Triple Green Jade farm in Willsboro moved an emptied bread box from their stand at the indoor Farm-to-Table Market. They were one of about 16 producers to bring fresh market products to the winter farmers’ market last Saturday. Photo by Kim Dedam

The bustling hum of conversation and questions kept pace with people coming and going. Some left with large satchels full of lamb and cheese. Others toted jugs of fresh maple syrup and bread.

“I hope to continue through the summer and add a once-a-week market on the front lawn,” Gardner said.

From the looks of things Saturday, they might need more room come summer.

From Little Hills Homestead in Lewis, Julie Ives worked their busy tables with three of her six children. The handmade soaps, candles, cards and fresh greens drew great interest under a bright February sun pouring in the window.

“I’m really grateful because for some of us farmers the winter lull is hard,” Ives said.

“And you get to see friends and be with community, knowing it’s still possible to buy local all year ‘round.”

× Mary Beth Sayre and Sheera Broderick, from North Hill and Spring Hill farms respectively, celebrated an early start to sugarmaking with their first maple syrup of 2017. Photo by Kim Dedam

Spring Hill and North Hill Farms in Westport had their first run 2017 maple syrup out for sale.

Mary Beth Sayre, of North Hill, and Sheera Broderick of nearby Spring Hill said they tapped the week before and started the boil Sunday, Feb. 19.

“That was the earliest ever,” Sayre said.

The Adirondack sugarmakers said the sugar content of the first run was high, using about 42 gallons of sap per gallon of syrup.

Bakers from Triple Green Jade Farm in Willsboro sold all of their bread in two hours.

“It’s ... we doubled what we did last time,” farmer Dan Rivera said of their stand.

“It’s been great,” Kim Rivera added.

“It has been well attended and is amazing as a social event,” Dan said, his customers being both friendly and encouraging.

The Heritage House committee’s Facility Use Chairwoman Medara Sherman said they will continue to grow events from their corner of Main Street.

All are meant for families to enjoy.

Already, a Hoe Down Dance is planned for March 11 at 7 p.m. to “kick up some dust” in Westport, which might be mid-mud season by then.

And a Magic Show is set for March 19 from 2 to 3 p.m.

The next Farm-to-Table Market in Westport in on March 25 with another on April 29, the last Saturday of each month, starting at 10 a.m.

A larger springtime Farm-to-Table Springfest is planned for May 20, Gardner said.

“Already we have two barbecue vendors signed up.”