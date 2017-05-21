Heritage House kickstarts summer season

WESTPORT — The Westport Heritage House Visitor Center will kickstart its summer season by opening weekends from Memorial Day weekend until July 1. 

This year the Heritage House will host a pig roast and raffle on July 1, with raffle proceeds going toward improvements at the Heritage House. 

Tickets for the raffle are $5 each or three for $10 and can be purchased through any Heritage House committee member. First prize will be a season pass for two to the Depot Theatre; second prize is two tickets for a boat ride on the Escape and includes a picnic lunch; third prize is for two tickets to a show at the Depot Theatre. Buy your tickets before the drawing on July 1.

To begin the summer art season, the Heritage House will organize a student art show to hang in June, just before the annual “Spirit of Place” art show and silent auction. 

Ambassador training sessions are set for Saturday, June 17 from 10-11 a.m.; Monday, June 19 from 7-8 p.m.; and on Saturday, June 27 from 10- 11 a.m. at the Westport Heritage House.  For more information, contact Anne Turek at 962-8951, Nancy Fink at 962-4577, or Betty Band at 962-8917.

Starting July 1, the Heritage House will be open six days a week through July and August, closed Tuesdays. 

After Labor Day and until Columbus Day, the Heritage House will be open on weekends. 

