Heyworth/Mason Park building to be given facelift

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling The Heyworth/Mason Park three-story vacant building might be turned into something of use for town residents. Ideas, so far, include a museum or interpretive center.

PERU — Ever wonder what’s inside the tall stone structure in Heyworth/Mason Park?

Nothing, at least for now.

Peru town officials are in the process of forming a committee to turn the three-story building into some type of community hub.

Last week, the town board juggled ideas, such as putting in some type of museum or interpretive center.

Utilizing some space toward offices for town officials, like the town historian, could be another possibility, said Supervisor Pete Glushko.

“We want to look at everything,” he said. “But first we need to get people involved to come up with a plan.”

During that meeting, no one stepped up to spearhead the committee. Councilman Donald McBrayer, who was away on vacation, said he’d be willing to step up to the plate.

“I would love to find a use for that building,” he said. “We’ve been discussing it for awhile now, but it’s just been sitting there since the flood.”

The three-story stone structure located in the heart of Heyworth/Mason Park used to be a saw mill, and later, apartments. In fact, the entire area used to be known as Heyworth Village, which contained over 100 living units, until a flood hit during the summer of 1998.

Being located nearby the Little Ausable River, the sub-community was wiped out, except for the building that still stands today.

The land was dubbed as a floodplain — meaning the town cannot make any developments that could become debris if another flood were to take place.

So, town officials decided to convert the area into a park about five years ago. The building remained untouched, for the most part, as it’s only used for storage.

Due to the environmental conditions, the ground level cannot contain anything that could cause debris in a potential future flood, said McBrayer. But the second and third floors are fair game.

Cheryl Remillard and Lois Roberts walk past the building with boarded windows almost every day on the trails in the park.

“It would be nice if it’s functional,” said Roberts.

“It’s a beautiful building,” Remillard added. “It would be nice if it would just be restored.”

Both liked the idea of a museum or interpretive center.

“Something for our youth would be great,” Roberts said. “Something to engage everyone would be even better.”

Glushko said everything is in the preliminary stages as of right now, including the ideas tossed around by the town officials.

“It’s not something that’s going to happen overnight; it’s going to be an ongoing conversation throughout the course of the year,” he said. “But I’m sure with whatever we decide, it will be a wonderful asset to the park.”

Anyone interested in joining the committee can call the Peru Town Hall at 518-643-2745.