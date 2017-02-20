Hidden Treasures open for business

× Eric Robinson stands behind the counter in his expansive Hidden Treasures antiques and outerwear store in downtown Ticonderoga. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA – Hidden Treasures is a new antiques and outerwear store in downtown Ticonderoga.

Eric Robinson of Hague opened the store in the 79 Montcalm St. building that once housed a drugstore, cell phone outlet and boutique.

Hidden Treasures is now open Thursday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m., with hours and days to be expanded for summer.

“I’ve been an antiques collector for years,” Robinson said. “A lot of stuff I’ve collected through the years from old houses I took down.”

He said one of his trades is to dismantle old homes and salvage whatever possible.

“They’re unique, one-of-a-kind items,” he said.

His store offers antiques, sportswear, clothing and shoes. He also has many of the consignment garments from the Trendy Threads Boutique that closed in his building in January.

He picks up old prints and frames them, and a craftsman friend has turned wood from historic home demolitions into chests and dressers, among other things.

“I’m offering some flannel: Woolrich, Bear Paw,” he said. “I’ve got a spring line of running shoes, yoga outfits, Columbia jackets. It’s good quality, brand stuff. People don’t want to have to run out of town for shoes, flannel.”

New items are constantly arriving, he said.

“I get online every night and research what I need,” he said. “In the spring, I’ll have camping supplies, tents, sleeping bags. It’s tried and true stuff.”

He said he’s hoping his store brings some added life to the downtown.

“We have a little bit of everything anyone would want,” Robinson said. “I want to see some downtown stores open back up again. This will give the locals a place to shop and tourists, too.”