High Peaks Wilderness expands size, use in revised plan

Image courtesy of Department of Environmental Conservation
Map shows the extent of expansion planned for High Peaks Wilderness, an area that is larger than Grand Teton National Park.
Photo courtesy of Department of Environmental Conservation
High Peaks view from Boreas Ponds Dam.
RAY BROOK | State land additions and changes to High Peaks Wilderness make it the largest single block of preserved land in New York state.
Land use officials revealed plans to add trails, monitor impacts and expand recreational access throughout.
The High Peaks would be redefined with Central and Outer High Peaks zones, incorporating the former Dix Wilderness via a new Casey Book Tract connection; Boreas Ponds Tract; MacIntyre Tracts and National Lead property into the Outer area.
These newly added tracts unite with several smaller and reclassified parcels into a Wilderness unit of 275,460 acres.
The entire High Peaks would be larger than Grand Teton National Park fee holdings of 272,751 acres and more than twice the total of the Appalachian Trail’s105,348 acres or Badlands National Park’s 110,658 acres.
The revised Unit Management Plan (UMP) for High Peaks Wilderness presents significant additions for new trails, several relocated trails, backcountry ski routes, rock and ice climbing areas, camping sites, equestrian trails, plus wilderness handicapped-accessible lean-tos, canoe launch areas and tent sites, among many changes proposed.
Planning by foresters at the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) looks to add trail infrastructure in three phases that evolve based on actual, observed use and impact gauged over the next several years.
CAMPSITES PLANNED
The first phase of DEC’s proposed management plan establishes three day-use areas, one each at Chapel Pond, Henderson Lake and at Boreas Ponds Dam. Boreas Ponds Dam is within Vanderwhacker UMP revisions, which are integrated closely with High Peaks land-use.
DEC plans to establish privies at each day use area. No motorized use would be permitted in Wilderness, but hand launch areas for paddlers are proposed at Chapel Pond, Henderson Lake and at Boreas Pond.
All three would be accessible for people with disabilities.
A universally accessible lean-to is planned for construction at Boreas Ponds on the site that once held the Finch, Pruyn & Co. corporate lodge.
Twelve primitive campsites are planned to be phased in at Boreas, as use demands over time. Five would be primitive tent sites on the Boreas ponds; one would go near Snyder Brook in the Casey Brook Tract; two would go near LeClair Brook; two primitive campsites would go on the Elk Lake Marcy Trail, along with one lean-to.
And a horse mounting area is proposed for construction at Boreas Dam.
Trailhead improvements and signage are major components of phase one planning.
The new UMP relocates and builds some three dozen parking areas (some large, some for just one vehicle) that state planners hope will help disperse the hiker parking crush that encircles High Peaks lands every summer and fall.
“Our primary goal throughout this amendment is to strike and maintain a proper balance of making sure a natural area’s ‘carrying capacity’ is not exceeded while concurrently providing for visitor use and enjoyment,” DEC said in the proposed plan.
Presented in draft form to Adirondack Park Agency Commissioners last week, the board commended the plan’s design and integration by DEC foresters Rob Ripp and Tate Connor.
They developed the High Peaks revision with “a phased approach to allow the DEC to monitor and study impacts on new lands to help protect natural resource and user experience,” Connor said in his presentation to APA.
DEC will make data-driven decisions to proceed through phases, he said, as they will assess parking, connectivity, trails and gauge use of the initial campsites.
Additional expansions would be informed by use to establish carrying capacity.
Phases, Connor said, would have a realistic schedule, starting with a few campsites and parking areas.
“Then we would monitor the stuff as we build it.”
Some 38 miles of new trails are planned for Boreas, Ripp told APA, including trails up Ragged and Boreas Mountain.
A total of 79 miles of trails in the Outer High Peaks zone would be designated dual hiking and skiing trails.
High Peaks unit management planning was integrated closely with changes planned for Vanderwhacker Wild Forest and also for Mount Van Hoevenberg UMP, which recommends moving the Cascade Mountain Trailhead and its parking glut to the Olympic Regional Development Authority ski center.
DEC’s comment period on use and APA’s comment period on State Land Master Plan compliance opened at the same time.
The state lands in these plans span deep forest reaches from Warren to Franklin County.
The High Peaks and Vanderwhacker parcels’ boundary is marked by two old logging roads: Gulf Brook and Boreas Roads join at what has long been called “the Four Corners.”
The boundary establishes room for Boreas Primitive and State Administrative Areas, conserving important logging dam infrastructure, trails for snowmobiles in winter and horse trails, and the historic cabin that may in time be used for forest stewards.
“The APA looks forward to hearing from all stakeholders regarding (SLMP) conformance for these proposed amendments to the High Peaks Wilderness and the Vanderwhacker Mountain Wild Forest Unit Management Plans,” APA Chairman Sherman Craig said in announcing the move. “
PUBLIC HEARINGS SET
Two public meetings are set for May 23 at 10 a.m., DEC Headquarters, 625 Broadway, Albany and at 6 p.m. at Newcomb Central School, 5535 State Route 28N in Newcomb.
Written comments on management plans for either Draft UMP Amendments may be mailed to Robert Ripp, Forester, NYSDEC, 232 Golf Road, Warrensburg, NY 12885.
Written comments regarding SLMP compliance of either of the Draft UMP can be mailed to Kathy Regan, Deputy Director for Planning, NYS Adirondack Park Agency P.O. Box 99, Ray Brook, NY 12977.
Comments may be sent via email to info.r5@dec.ny.gov. Public comments close on June 27.