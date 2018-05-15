High Peaks Wilderness expands size, use in revised plan

× 1 of 2 Expand Image courtesy of Department of Environmental Conservation Map shows the extent of expansion planned for High Peaks Wilderness, an area that is larger than Grand Teton National Park. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Department of Environmental Conservation High Peaks view from Boreas Ponds Dam. Prev Next

RAY BROOK | State land additions and changes to High Peaks Wilderness make it the largest single block of preserved land in New York state.

Land use officials revealed plans to add trails, monitor impacts and expand recreational access throughout.

The High Peaks would be redefined with Central and Outer High Peaks zones, incorporating the former Dix Wilderness via a new Casey Book Tract connection; Boreas Ponds Tract; MacIntyre Tracts and National Lead property into the Outer area.

These newly added tracts unite with several smaller and reclassified parcels into a Wilderness unit of 275,460 acres.

The entire High Peaks would be larger than Grand Teton National Park fee holdings of 272,751 acres and more than twice the total of the Appalachian Trail’s105,348 acres or Badlands National Park’s 110,658 acres.

The revised Unit Management Plan (UMP) for High Peaks Wilderness presents significant additions for new trails, several relocated trails, backcountry ski routes, rock and ice climbing areas, camping sites, equestrian trails, plus wilderness handicapped-accessible lean-tos, canoe launch areas and tent sites, among many changes proposed.

Planning by foresters at the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) looks to add trail infrastructure in three phases that evolve based on actual, observed use and impact gauged over the next several years.

CAMPSITES PLANNED

The first phase of DEC’s proposed management plan establishes three day-use areas, one each at Chapel Pond, Henderson Lake and at Boreas Ponds Dam. Boreas Ponds Dam is within Vanderwhacker UMP revisions, which are integrated closely with High Peaks land-use.

DEC plans to establish privies at each day use area. No motorized use would be permitted in Wilderness, but hand launch areas for paddlers are proposed at Chapel Pond, Henderson Lake and at Boreas Pond.

All three would be accessible for people with disabilities.

A universally accessible lean-to is planned for construction at Boreas Ponds on the site that once held the Finch, Pruyn & Co. corporate lodge.

Twelve primitive campsites are planned to be phased in at Boreas, as use demands over time. Five would be primitive tent sites on the Boreas ponds; one would go near Snyder Brook in the Casey Brook Tract; two would go near LeClair Brook; two primitive campsites would go on the Elk Lake Marcy Trail, along with one lean-to.