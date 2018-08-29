High-speed chase yields human smugglers at border

ELLENBURG | Two Guatemalans were arrested at the Canadian border last week for allegedly attempting to smuggle five Romanians into the country.

Rudin Lopez-Lopez and Jose Lopez-Hernandez, both of Providence, Rhode Island, were arrested and charged with alien smuggling for commercial advantage and financial gain, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Lopez-Lopez, Lopez-Hernandez and the five people they’re accused of attempting to smuggle into the country — all of whom authorities deemed to be illegal aliens — were detained after a high-speed chase.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent spotted a sedan with Texas plates on Aug. 22 along the Canadian border, around the same time that several people were suspected of illegally crossing the border, authorities said.

The car initially yielded to the agent and pulled over, but when the agent attempted to speak with the occupants, the driver sped off on state Route 11.

Border patrol agents lost contact with the vehicle, but later discovered it empty and damaged, embedded in a guardrail at the intersection of routes 11 and 190.

Agents located three people in a wooded area, two more under a nearby bridge and later located Lopez-Lopez and Lopez-Hernandez.

The pair are scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Gary Favro on Tuesday.

Of the five illegal immigrants detained, one was charged with re-entry of a removed alien, a felony; two were charged with entry without inspection, a misdemeanor; and two weren’t charged and placed in immigration proceedings, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Barnett.

All five, who remain unidentified, appeared before Favro last week and were detained pending detention hearings at a later date.

This case is being investigated by Border Patrol and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward P. Grogan.