High taxes ignite concerns in Lyon Mountain Fire District

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling Two residents from Merrill approached the town board last month asking officials to look into high taxes coming from the Lyon Mountain Fire District.

ELLENBURG — An incendiary situation is brewing in Merrill.

Residents of the Lyon Mountain Fire District said they plan on circulating a petition to dissolve the fire district due to high taxes.

“Yes, we will,” said Vina Gonzalez. “We want to work with the board to make sure we do everything legally.”

Gonzalez and Nancy Kaska, both of Merrill, spoke out against high taxes at an Ellenburg Town Board meeting last month, and asked town officials to consider dissolving the fire district.

“I don’t mind paying my fair share,” Kaska said. “But this is just ridiculous.”

Kaska pays $450 a year; Gonzalez, $560.

Town officials appeared stunned.

“I don’t know,” said Town Attorney James Coffey, when confronted about a possible dissolution process.

At $3.61 per $1,000 in assessed value, Lyon Mountain Fire District’s tax rate is the highest of the 27 fire districts in Clinton County.

The Lyon Mountain Fire District includes homes in Ellenburg, Dannemora and Saranac.

Lyon Mountain Fire District Chairman Billy Dunin said he hadn’t heard of any complaints about high taxes.

“No one has approached us about any concerns during our monthly meetings,” said Dunin, who declined to comment further until speaking with town officials.

Under state law, towns have no justifications over fire districts, who create their own budgets and submit them to the town.

But taxpayers have the right to initiate a petition to dissolve.

Once the petition is presented to the board of commissioners, a public hearing and vote would have to take place to determine its future.

Supervisor Jason Dezan said he planned on seeking more information about the issue.

“I know it hurts to get high taxes,” Dezan said during the meeting. “So, I will look into this.”

MOVING FORWARD

If the district were to dissolve, the closest services elsewhere in Clinton County are in Ellenburg Center, which is 13 miles away, and Ellenburg Depot, which is 20 miles away.

Right now, residents within the Ellenburg Depot Fire District pay $1.39 per $1,000 in assessed value, while taxpayers in Ellenburg Center pay 91 cents.

The Ellenburg Fire Protection tax rate is $1.67.

According to state law, agreements would need to be developed between the two existing fire districts, or a fire protection district would need to be established, before a dissolution to ensure all town residents have access to fire and EMS services.

Gonzalez and Kaska said they would continue to go to the town meetings until a solution was found.

The Lyon Mountain Fire District holds meetings the first Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at the volunteer fire department on 9 Firehouse Lane. For questions and concerns, call 518-735-4334.