High waters force two families out

× Expand Photo provided Schroon Lake Fire Department evacuated two families from River Road last Sunday after rising waters imperiled their homes. They later returned when water receded.

SCHROON LAKE – Two families were evacuated last weekend after the Schroon River suddenly rose around their homes due to heavy rains.

Members of Schroon Lake Volunteer Fire Department braved high waters on River Road to get to the Messer home and one other to rescue the occupants.

No one was injured during the incident, and the river was receding Monday morning, Feb. 27.

“All family members are safe. Everyone made it out fine and we have been told that the water is retreating,” the fire department said in a statement. “Please use caution when traveling, as water levels have risen due to high temperatures and rain.”

River Road is about 2.5 miles north of the Route 9 and 74 intersection.

Mary Messer acknowledged firefighters for getting them to safety.

“Thank you so much for coming to the aid of our family,” she posted on Facebook.

Resident Tammy Whitty-Brown said the river is as high as she’s seen it.

“Prayers go out to the two families that had to be rescued in Schroon Lake (Sunday); thank the Lord we have great firefighters,” she posted. “The river is very high. I know the west branch (of the Schroon River) coming off Blue Ridge through Palmer Pond is raging, (and) sounds like a freight train when you are in my yard.”

She cautioned those going near the river.

“Please be careful if you live along the river or need to travel near it,” she said. “The dam at the south end of the lake has been opened, so the Hudson (River) is high too.”

Ice jams on various rivers throughout Essex County are being monitored by his department, Essex County Emergency Services Director Donald Jaquish said Monday.

Most are breaking up, and so far no evacuations because of the jams have been necessary, he said.