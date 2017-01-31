Highway Oil building demolition upcoming

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling City and state officials no. 1 priority is transforming the Durkee Street parking lot into a new city center, incorporating an event area, art walk, additional waterfront access for canoes and kayaks and more.

PLATTSBURGH — The walls are finally coming down.

The Highway Oil building, located on Bridge Street at the corner of the Durkee Street parking lot, will be demolished “hopefully within the next two to three weeks,” according to Mayor Colin Read.

The city acquired the old gas station in 2014 after the previous owner failed to pay taxes on the structure. After forking over $40,000 to clean up its dilapidated oil tanks, lawmakers began exploring options for the future of the building.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last week that the city would be awarded $54,000 through the New York Communities Initiative — which they will now use to demolish the building, according to a news release.

“With this funding, we are helping to build stronger regional economies and are laying the foundation for a more prosperous New York for all,” Cuomo said.

Last September, a public hearing was held about finally demolishing the Highway Oil building, with ex-Mayor James Calnon saying that the structure was “vacant,” “ugly” and “a pain to deal with.”

Councilors voted 5-0 to apply for the Restore New York grant in hopes that the funds could be used to aid the demo costs.

The estimated cost of the project is $60,000, and the city has a required match of $6,000 towards the project, according to a news release.

“We are grateful to Governor Cuomo for this opportunity to begin rebuilding our downtown. Gone are the days that we put gas stations and parking lots next to our waterfront,” said Read. “As part of our $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the public has spoken loudly. People value access to our lake and riverfront.

“This grant will allow us to begin making both our lakefront and our downtown more accessible and enjoyable.”

The city will soon solicit bids to demolish the former gas station, with planning for the future of the space now underway.