Highway super suggests alternative to bridge project

JOHNSBURG — Superintendent of Highways Dan Hitchcock has recommended the Johnsburg Town Board consider an alternative to spending $920,000 to construct a span bridge over a culvert on Glen Creek Road.

Hitchcock submitted a letter, dated July 17, to the board to suggest repairs to the 9-foot arch culvert he said was damaged during a storm.

“It was torn apart by a storm,” Hitchcock said. “I had reports of over five inches of rain and it tore up the whole bottom of the culvert and the road collapsed.”

Hitchcock said the Glen Creek Road remains closed at the culvert.

Hurricane Sandy, which made landfall on the New Jersey shoreline in Oct. 29, 2012, caused problems with the same culvert.

“We have been working on it for some time and now it completely failed,” Hitchcock said.

He said a single lane bridge could be installed for about $74,500.

Hitchcock said between July 1 and July 17, he had several meetings with members of the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Warren County Sewer and Water Department to come to an agreement about how to make repairs.

According to Hitchcock, the Army Corps would not permit a liner to be installed in the culvert based on fish passage regulations.

“Twenty percent of the culvert has to be below the stream bed,” he said, adding that it allows the bottom of the culvert to fill in with natural silt, plants, and animal life. He said the Army Corps would require either a large, bottomless box culvert or a bridge to be installed.

Hitchcock said a bridge not less than 24-feet long would be needed, and he received an engineer’s estimate of $920,000. However, he contacted Matrax, a Pennsylvania company from which the town purchased a hinged, portable bridge in the past. He said the company offers a three-section, permanent structure with one, 16-foot lane, and which is rated to allow tractor trailers. He said the bridge would cost $74,500 plus shipping.

Hitchcock said a contractor to construct concrete footers, and his department could install the prefabricated bridge.