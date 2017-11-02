Highway up Prospect Mtn. open on Nov. 4 & 5

× Expand Courtesy of Doug Kerr - Flickr: Prospect Mountain Parkway - Lake George, New York The Prospect Highway at one of the scenic overlooks along the mountainside

LAKE GEORGE | Scenic views of Lake George and its surroundings will again be available to the public during an promotion this weekend honoring U.S. veterans for their service to the nation.

The general public as well as veterans and their families will be welcome to drive up Prospect Mountain on Veterans Memorial Highway at no charge from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. both Saturday Nov. 4 and Sunday Nov. 5.

The highway to the mountain’s summit is controlled by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, which normally collects a $10 toll per vehicle.

The is been routinely closed down through the winter months, beginning in mid-October.

But a lobbying effort in 2015 spearheaded by Dennis Galloway and several local veterans — has been successful in keeping the highway open during the weekend prior to Veterans Day for three years.

“This is an opportunity to enjoy majestic views, take scenic photos and enjoy great fellowship,” Galloway said, adding that services are not scheduled.

This venture, named “Think Vet,” is held to honor veterans representing all branches of military service. It features volunteers available to greet visitors at various locations on the five-mile journey to the summit and offer assistance as needed.

Prospect Mountain Highway, which intersects state Route 9 just south of Lake George Village, can be accessed by Exit 21 of I-87 Northway. For more details, call Galloway at (518) 668-3121 or Muratori at (518) 668-4326.