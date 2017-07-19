Highway workers get crash course in spotting invasives

× State Department of Transportation workers watch Zachary Simek, a project coordinator with the Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program, give a presentation on identifying invasive species on July 12. Photo by Pete DeMola

ELIZABETHTOWN — State workers got a crash course in identifying and containing invasive species last week.

Two dozen state Department of Transportation workers spent the morning watching lectures and participating in workshops as part of a statewide effort to raise awareness of the invaders.

The group found themselves gathered around Zachary Simek’s F-F150, where the educator demonstrated how to mix and apply herbicide and contain invasive plants when located.

“The aim is just to familiarize the DOT folks working the roadways to identify invasive plants,” said Simek, a technical invasive species project coordinator with the Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program (APIPP).

× Photo by Pete DeMola

Simek later led the group around the perimeter of the DOT’s Elizabethtown residency on Route 9N.

While aquatic invasives often get the bulk of public attention — boat contamination stations are becoming common in the Adirondack Park — additional plant invaders often hide in plain sight, and highway workers are often on the first lines of defense.

Plants like barberry, which continues to be marketed as an ornamental plant, are changing the forest character of the Hudson Valley.

Purple loosestrife poses an additional vexing dilemma. Originally brought to the U.S. by settlers to decorate their gardens, the plant aids in wetland deteriorations.

Japanese knotweed crowds out native species.

Other plants are simply toxic — like hogweed, which can cause third degree burns.

Many plants can be spread easily through fragmentation. As such, highway maintenance crews must be careful they do not drive over them with riding mowers and scatter the seeds.

Staffers at the seminar were also instructed to document suspicious plants and send photos to DOT brass via their smartphones.

APIPP coordinated over a dozen events last week as part of Invasive Species Awareness Week.

Invasives are considered detrimental to both the environment and economy in the Adirondack Park and the state and nonprofit organizations have invested millions in combating their spread.

In cooperation with the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Adirondack Park Agency, the state DOT is “very active” in helping communities establish boat inspection stations throughout the Adirondack Park, said Bryan Viggiani, a department spokesman.

“We are in constant communication with the Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program and the stewardship program at Paul Smith College, as well as DEC’s invasive species program, and offer technical assistance when we can,” Viggiani said in an email. “For example, on Okara Lake, DOT improved the site for boat inspections and cleaning by placing fill, grading site and creating a stormwater basin.”