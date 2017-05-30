Hike Moriah Challenge trails soon

× Cheney Mountain is one of four hikes being promoted in Moriah for National Trails Day on June 3. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

MORIAH – To celebrate National Trails Day, the Moriah Chamber of Commerce will host hikes at Belfry Mountain, Big Hollow/Coot Hill, Cheney Mountain, and Crowfoot Pond trails.

The Moriah Challenge is all-day on Saturday, June 3.

Moriah Chamber of Commerce President Cathy Sprague said the chamber office in downtown Port Henry will open at 10 a.m. that day to welcome hikers, sell hike patches and give them information on the hikes.

“Everyone should get out and improve their health,” she said. “Participants of any age can meet their goals. We want the kids to come.”

The hikes are in conjunction with Champlain Area Trails (CATS) of Westport.

“Now that the 2017 CATS Grand Hike is behind us, how about a new challenge?” CATS Executive Director Chris Maron said. “You’re welcome to join at any time throughout the day. You can hike any or all of the trails. They range from easy to moderate and are all fabulous hikes.”

He said the four trails are listed and described on the CATS Trail Map available at the Moriah chamber.

“Once you have completed the Moriah Challenge, you can claim a commemorative embroidered patch at the Moriah Chamber of Commerce,” Maron said. “This all contributes to the economic vitality of Lake Champlain.”

They have to fill out a provided form and take it back to the chamber office to get the patch, Sprague said. The deadline to return it and get the special patch is Aug. 1.

Moriah Town Councilor Tim Garrison, who promotes hiking, will be on hand, Sprague said.

“People can find a hiking adventure here,” Sprague said. “People are coming from all over, including Canada, and staying overnight for this. We’re hoping for a large turnout. It’s exciting.”

She said the Essex County Youth Bureau and International Paper have contributed to the Moriah Challenge.

“Most of the hikes are kid-friendly, although Crowfoot is a little challenging,” she said. “The Belfry Mountain fire tower is 10 years old this year. That’s an easy hike.”

Hikers can email them at moriahchamber@gmail.com for more information.