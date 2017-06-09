Hikers converge for Moriah Challenge

× Getting their Moriah Challenge patches at the Moriah Chamber of Commerce, are, from left: Vinnie Rinella, Maria Rinella, both of North River; Noelle McCrum of Loon Lake, Sharon Kendall of Lake George, and Rose Cooper of Chestertown. The group hiked all four Moriah trails for National Trails Day on Saturday. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

MORIAH – Visitors came from all over last weekend to hike the Moriah Challenge.

The prospect of four light to moderate hikes on the same day and a free patch at the end enticed people from several states and Canada, Moriah Chamber of Commerce President Catherine Sprague said.

“They were in and out of the chamber office all day,” she said. “They came by car, motorcycle and motor home. Afterward, many of them went out to eat and shop in the community.”

The event was held in unison with National Trails Day, and offered hikes to Belfry Mountain, Big Hollow/Coot Hill, Cheney Mountain, and Crowfoot Pond.

“We completed the Moriah Challenge on National Trails Day,” hiker Vinnie Rinella said. “We all felt it was a great challenge, as we’ve completed several throughout the Adirondacks.”

On Saturday morning, Mr. Rinella was the 23rd person to receive the Moriah Challenge patch. With him were Noelle McCrum, Sharon Kendall, Rose Cooper, and Maria Rinella.

The hikes were in conjunction with Champlain Area Trails (CATS) of Westport.

Hikers who do the challenge can still fill out a provided form and take it back to the chamber office to get the patch, Sprague said. She said the deadline to return it and get the special patch is Aug. 1.

“Some people came and stayed overnight here,” Sprague said. “We had tables at each trailhead with information for hikers.”

Their phone rang all day with calls from those who’d just finished the four hikes, asking for directions to get to the chamber office, she said.

“It was a big day in the town of Moriah,” she said. “We gave out a lot of patches. We were able to promote a sense of accomplishment and pride within visitors and residents.”

Besides CATS, the Essex County Youth Bureau and International Paper also helped sponsor the event, she said.