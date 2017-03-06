Hikes planned for National Trail Day

× Cheney Mountain is one of the “Moriah 4” hikes coordinated by Champlain Area Trails in the town. This view from the summit is of the new Champlain Bridge. The Moriah Chamber of Commerce is planning a Moriah hiking event for National Trails Day in June. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

MORIAH – A Westport to Port Henry trail is one of the goals of Champlain Area Trails, CATS Director Chris Maron told the Moriah Chamber of Commerce recently.

“We want to do a trail from Westport to Port Henry,” he said at a chamber meeting. “To Pelfershire Road there are only two landowners.”

One is Lyme Timber, he said.

Getting an easement might be difficult, he said, because hunting clubs already lease use of some of the land from Lyme.

“Our goal is to have a trail between all towns,” Maron said. “We’d like to hold open houses. People can come and give their ideas.”

Moriah Chamber President Cathy Sprague said CATS would be welcome to use their offices for an open house.

Maron said his group is advocating lots of hikes for National Trails Day on Saturday, June 3.

“You’ll have the Cheney Mountain hike again; we could focus on that,” he said. “Maybe people could hike all four of those (Moriah hikes) on National Trails Day.”

Sprague said they’d like to make an event out of people doing the “Moriah 4 Great Hikes” – to Cheney Mountain, Crowfoot Pond, Big Hollow and Belfry Mountain.

“We’ll push all four and they (hikers) can do what they want,” she said.

The chamber may be able to secure use of a bus from either the Moriah Central School District or Essex County Public Transportation, she said, to ferry hikers from trailhead to trailhead on that day.

The chamber has individual patches for the four hikes, and is designing a unified patch for people who do all four, she said.

They might place volunteers at the four trailheads to sign people in, then use the chamber offices in downtown Port Henry as hike headquarters for people to come to when they finish and get the unified patch, she said.

Sprague said they’ll try to get people to register for the event in May, so they’ll know if a shuttle bus is needed and how large.

She said chamber member and local artist Linda Smyth is designing the Moriah 4 patch, and they should be available by National Trails Day.