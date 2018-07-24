Hiking legend, lore and life meet at Adirondack History Museum

× 1 of 7 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam A red ribbon awaited ceremony at the official opening of “Hiking in the Adirondack High Peaks” at the Adirondack History Museum last Friday. × 2 of 7 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam An original Adirondack 46er summit canister, used to collect hikers’ date of ascent, is placed near a filmed interview with Adirondack 46er Grace Hudowalski, her typewriter with a letter in the carriage and the box of original 46er index cards. × 3 of 7 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam A camper from Pok-O-MacCready stood inside one of the large photographic installations at the new Adirondack History Museum exhibit “Hiking in the Adirondacks.” The image was a gift to the museum from Carl Heilman II. × 4 of 7 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Three of the group of about 20 campers from Pok-O-MacCready who were thrilled to attend the opening of the Adirondack History Museum’s permanent exhibit “Hiking in the Adirondack Adirondacks.” × 5 of 7 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam L. John VanNorton, (#211W) at left and Adirondack 46er Treasurer Phil Corbell (#224W) spoofed the official exhibit ribbon cutting with Museum Board President J. Sharp Swan, center. × 6 of 7 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Adirondack 46er Ron Konowitz, a member of the Keene Valley backcountry rescue team and ski patrol at Whiteface, searched and found his original 46er card #487. Aug. 12 this year will mark the 50th anniversary of reaching the last High Peak summit, a feat he achieved in 1968. × 7 of 7 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam Konowitz with Corbell (#224W) both found their cards among those original 46ers logged in by Grace Hudowalski, founder and historian of the Adirondack 46ers. Grace Peak, the former East Dix Mountain, was named after her in 2014. Prev Next

ELIZABETHTOWN | The legacy of Adirondack hiking clubs, the ranges and reach they admire — and trails they cherish — are celebrated in a permanent new Adirondack History Museum exhibit.

“Hiking in the Adirondack High Peaks” opened to a large and energized crowd last Friday.

Guests, including many long-time Adirondack 46ers and a company of curious summer camp kids, took turns peering past a wide, vermillion ribbon.

“It took two years to get this exhibit to this stage,” said J. Sharp Swan, president of the museum’s board of trustees.

Swan thanked the dozens of sponsors, designers, artists and curators along with volunteers who put over 1,000 hours of time in to make it work.

Adirondack 46er Treasurer Phil Corbell (No. 224W) and L. John VanNorton, (No. 211W) wielded long, shiny scissors and thought first to cut Sharp’s tie.

They went for the red-orange ribbon instead and it fell with flourish.

A cheer sailed through the museum lobby and up the pitted marble stairways.

Corbell and VanNorton’s 46er numbers are some of the first 700 or so, typewritten and catalogued on index cards by the late Grace Hudowalski’s (No. 9).

The wooden box of those first few hundred is part of the exhibit, and Corbell and Ron Konowitz, a Keene Valley mountain rescue skier, climber, hiker and firefighter, sorted through to find their original cards.

Konowitz is No. 487, his 46er status achieved in 1968.

“On August 12, it will be 50 years,” Konowitz said with a long look.

A film interview with Hudowalski and personal effects from her office anchor one side of the exhibit.

Her contribution to founding the 46ers, her passion for mountains and local lore was the focal point of a show here five years ago.

She inspired the permanent exhibit, Sharp said.

But the museum’s collection goes back a century before Grace.

Sharp said the oldest images they own were taken by George Bacon Wood Jr. of Old Mountain Phelps on top of Mt. Marcy in 1888.

“It is probably the oldest image taken on top of Marcy,” he mused, imagining Wood lugging the giant contraption used then for making images up the state’s highest mountain.

“Hiking in the High Peaks” is vibrant in both living color and black and white; vivid in telling its story with visual earnest.

The evolution of adventure is framed in wall-sized photographs — milliseconds of wilderness time caught by eminent Adirondack photographers, including Nancie Battaglia and Carl Heilman II.

“This exhibit is a perfect opportunity for people to see what hiking and stewardship is all about,” Sharp said.

Interactive on all sides, it fills the walls, ceiling and floors, contrasting land-use planning with trail-blazing.

Curators took particular care to relay the key role clubs like the 46ers and Adirondack Mountain Club played through Adirondack Park’s history.

And there is a lot of stuff to see and read.

Four of the original 22 Adirondack 46er canisters used at summits by hikers to date an ascent are built into pieces around the room.

History Museum Director Aurora McCaffrey said part of this exhibit’s permanence is that it was designed for everyone.

From avid hikers to non-hikers and guests walking by, “Hiking in the Adirondack High Peaks” tells how passion for mountains contributed to local life here.

“It brings together the history of High Peaks use and current day issues.”

This, McCaffrey said, is Phase I, with Phase II next year to add and interpret more items from the museum’s collection, such as effects from legendary Adirondack guides: Noah Rondeau’s bow and Jim Goodwin’s (No. 24) packbasket.