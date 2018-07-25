Hillside Cemetery, burial ground to prominent citizens, at risk of abandonment

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola The Westport Cemetery Association is launching a fundraising campaign to ensure Hillside Cemetery remains solvent.

WESTPORT | Mother Nature will have her way.

While Hillside Cemetery is well-maintained, sinkholes, tombstones toppled by creeping roots and bank erosion have all led to mounting concerns at the tree-lined burial ground on Main Street.

The cemetery, which saw its first internment in 1808, is the eternal resting place for some of the town’s most prominent citizens, including John Tyler Cutting, who served a single term in Congress from 1891-93.

There’s John Halstead, who built the village’s first home at the top of Dock Hill, and Barnabas Myrick, an early merchant and town supervisor.

The Lee Family, early business leaders known for their philanthropic and business efforts, occupy a slice of real estate in the southeast corner, a shady expanse blanketed by pine needles.

Numerous veterans starting with the Revolutionary War are also here, as are early settlers, many of whose descendants continue to reside in the lakefront community two centuries later.

But while rich in history, the cemetery is at the risk of becoming financially insolvent.

“We have not been able to meet the financial needs on just having lawn care, so we were concerned we would have to abandon (the cemetery) in the near future,” said Westport Cemetery Association (WCA) President Derinda Sherman.

DIMINISHED INCOME

At aging cemeteries like Hillside, income has dried up.

With an estimated 300 graves, the cemetery is full, but remains active, interring those with pre-purchased plots.

Cemeteries have traditionally derived income from the sale of burial space, interment fees and investment income, the interest from which is set aside for perpetual and current maintenance funds.

But compounded with low interest rates, rural officials are now questioning how they will be able to perform even basic maintenance on the properties.

Despite the challenges, sites still must be kept open and maintained.

The WCA is now embarking on fundraising efforts to ensure not only repairs can be made, but to prevent the cemetery from being abandoned.

Once abandoned, towns are legally required to take cemeteries over, according to state law.

But their oversight is minimal.

Localities must mow three times per year, but are not required to repair or otherwise take an active role in their upkeep from keeping annual paperwork and overseeing internments.

The state acknowledges the future of rural cemeteries presents a slow-burning problem for localities.

“The increase in cremations, use of mausoleums, shifts in aging population away from New York state, and aging of the volunteer caretakers of New York’s cemeteries have altered the financial and operational impacts upon cemeteries,” wrote the state Office of General Counsel in a legal memorandum.

Localities, already struggling to maintain services, are reluctant to take on an additional mandate.

“It’s a burden that no town wants,” Sherman said.

Following their abandonments, the Town of Westport now maintains Hoisington, Stevenson and White cemeteries.

“If we can work together to maintain (cemeteries), it’s better than the town taking them over altogether,” said Westport Supervisor Michael “Ike” Tyler.

The town’s highway department has helped maintain Hillside and sister cemetery Black River with help from inmate labor.

“We’re very appreciative of their cooperation,” Sherman said.

CHEERLEADERS WANTED

Stakeholders would now like to ignite a sense of community spirit to aid upkeep and even restoration efforts.

The WCA will host a cemetery tour on Aug. 4, which will be followed by a scavenger hunt and a reception at the Heritage House Visitor Center from 5 to 7 p.m.

“We’re hoping to draw attention from people,” Sherman said, “and to have fun and learn more about history.”

A second event, a fundraiser and silent auction, is scheduled for Aug. 17 at 5 p.m. at the Westport Hotel.

WCA does not have a fundraising goal, but the campaign is ongoing, and will be augmented by direct mail campaign soliciting funds for general care.

The association is hopeful they can enlist a professional restorer to fix some of the tombstones that have fallen with age, and to restore others that have been devoured by the natural elements, including growths of lichen and moss.

Future efforts may include filling sinkholes left by the disintegration of wooden caskets.

Sherman hopes an ambitious young citizen may consider upkeep of the cemetery for an Eagle Scout project, as well as other local high school students seeking volunteer projects.

She also envisions an “Adopt-a-Ancestor” type program that will see residents aid in ongoing maintenance.

Several staff members at Westport Central School have indicated support for the project, Sherman said, and will build it into their curriculum this fall.

“We will do it right,” said WCA Vice President Sue-Allen Albright, who has many ancestors buried at Hillside. “I think we can save it.”

NOTABLE PEOPLE

Hillside Cemetery in Westport is the final resting place for some of the town’s most prominent citizens.

Among them include:

• David L. Allen, who bought the Douglass wharf in 1845 and built the store which was later operated by David Erit and then Gordon Lewis;

• David A. Clark, who built the library and many buildings and homes in the area.;

• John Halstead, who built the first home in Westport village at the top of Dock Hill. Later, the Westport Inn was built there;

• Alice Lee, who owned and operated Westport Inn from 1887-1927. She made possible the building of the library and is considered an early pioneer and businesswoman;

• Thomas Lee, brother to Alice, who owned Westport Mountain Spring Water Bottling Co., designed the Westport Chair, built the mountain spring water supply system and the golf course;

• Caroline Halstead Royce, who wrote “Bessboro: A History of Westport, Essex Co. N.Y.”

— Provided by the Westport Cemetery Association