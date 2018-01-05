Hiring process for county attorney questioned

× Expand File photo The Warren County Board of Supervisors chose Mary Kissane as the new county attorney. Kissane was hired as assistant county attorney in May 2016, and was acting county attorney since Brian Reichenbach resigned in September 2017. Some supervisors questioned whether or not other candidates were given fair consideration in the hiring process.

QUEENSBURY — Supervisors Claudia Braymer and Douglas Beaty were among the Warren County lawmakers questioning the process for selecting a new county attorney.

Mary Kissane was confirmed as the new Warren County attorney on Thursday after serving as acting attorney following the resignation of Brian Reichenbach last September.

Beaty questioned the merit of a brief interview process for what he considers “the most important position in the county.”

“Twenty-minute interviews, no second interview, no references requested,” Beaty said. “(Kissane) may be the best candidate, but you never every make a decision based on a 20-minute interview. This is how we get in trouble.”

Beaty referred to what he considered a quick decision to sell the former county-owned Westmount Health Facility to Centers Health Care out of New York City.

“We sold it to people who had no business buying it,” he said.

The facility’s federal quality rating dropped from four stars in December 2015 to just one star after a February 2017 inspection.

“When are we going to make common sense decisions?” Beaty said.

Braymer said after the meeting she was concerned about the lack of process.

“One of the candidates selected by the committee did not even get called for a first interview. Three were not brought back for a second interview. The process was cut short,” she said

One member of the public, Travis Whitehead, also questioned the criteria for hiring a new attorney, calling the process “anything but open and fair.”

Chestertown Supervisor Craig Leggett defended the decision to hire Kissane, saying she had previously served as assistant county attorney.

Kissane was hired into that position in May 2016.

“She has worked with the county, and has demonstrated her knowledge and ability to do the work,” Leggett said.