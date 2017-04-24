Historian will discuss ship sinking

TICONDEROGA — Robert Lamb, trustee of the Ticonderoga Historical Society, will present a program on “The Sinking of the Lusitania” during World War I on May 5.

The program is in the downstairs program room at the Hancock House at 7 p.m. The event is free to the public and light refreshments will be served.

This program is another of Lamb’s stories about ships during war time, this time focusing on the May 7, 1915 tragic sinking of the British ocean cruiser Lusitania, off of the coast of Ireland and the loss of 1,198 passengers, when the ship was unexpectedly torpedoed by a German U-boat.

“Although World War I had already started, those traveling on this luxurious cruiser felt it unimaginable for the ship to be sunk because of its speed and construction and also because it was carrying innocent passengers,” Historical Society President William Dolback said. “Bob’s insight into that fateful day will also provide program visitors with why America did not enter into WWI until 1917, two years after the sinking of the Lusitania, and he will also discuss later expeditions to find the lost ship.”

The Hancock House, home of the Ticonderoga Historical Society, is a Georgian mansion, a gift of philanthropist Horace Moses, and houses a significant collection of regional material in its archives, along with an important large research and genealogical library.

For more information, contact the Ticonderoga Historical Society at 585-7868, through email at tihistory@bridgepoint1.com, or on the web at ticonderogahistoricalsociety.com.

The society is open mid-May through the end of December and houses a gift shop full of books and area memorabilia.