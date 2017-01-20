Historians to refurbish, repaint historic markers in 2017

× Expand Photo by Kim Dedam The historic marker in front of the Adirondack History Center Museum will be one of several restored in 2017. Rusted with age, this marker was placed in 1939.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Essex County Historian Aurora McCaffery has briefed county lawmakers on upcoming historical efforts, including restoration work and new exhibits.

“We have a new permanent exhibit, ‘Hiking in the High Peaks’ and we’ll do our seasonal exhibit on woman’s suffrage,” said McCaffery, who also serves as the executive director of the Adirondack History Center Museum on Court Street.

Also on deck is the museum’s first art show, “Mountainscapes: Photography of the High Peaks.”

McCaffery said several noted local photographers will have works included in the exhibit.

“We are in the early stages, but it looks like we’ll have six lectures, multiple field days, a historic house tour, the classic car show, historian’s day and we hope to add some film showings throughout the year.”

In addition to schedule planning for events at the History Center Museum here, the historic association is planning to paint and refurbish historic markers.

They will start with three nearly 80-year-old markers in Elizabethtown.

In a recent interview, McCaffery said they received permission from supervisors to sand the markers and repaint them in the standard yellow and blue colors used throughout the state.

The local project coincides with a much larger effort to site historic markers along the Lakes-to-Locks passage.

“And we have been given permission from owners of the Arsenal Restaurant to restore the marker on their property,” McCaffery said.

The marker in front of the museum dates to 1939 and recounts the year Elizabethtown was formed and its namesake “in honor of Elizabeth, wife of William Gilliland, patentee manor of Willsboro.”

The iron signs have become rusted with time.

After the first three are restored, McCaffery said they will venture out to other towns and offer help with markers around the county.

A column will also return to the Sun Community News in 2017.