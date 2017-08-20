Historic banquet table comes to Ti

× Expand Photo provided This is the historic table the Hancock House of Ticonderoga was recently given to display.

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Historical Society has been given a table that once graced the banqueting hall of the original John Hancock mansion in Boston.

The table is now on display in the parlor of the Hancock House and may be seen daily from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. until Labor Day.

As resources become available, the table will be interpreted to display the appropriate colonial table setting of Hancock’s home, which the Ticonderoga museum was built to replicate.

The table was the gift of Benn and Claire Eilers of Bend, Oregon. Mr. Eilers is a descendant of Hancock’s sister-in-law, Sarah Quincy.

With leaves that extend to 30 feet, the table is constructed of birds-eye walnut, a relatively rare wood, said society President William Dolback.

“This is a remarkable gift,” said Dolback. “The table comes to us with a well-documented provenance and provides a direct link between our Hancock House and the historic mansion that once stood in Boston.”

The original Hancock House was constructed in 1737 by Thomas Hancock, an uncle of Declaration of Independence signer John Hancock. Hancock inherited the house upon his uncle’s death and in the 1860s the house was razed, despite protests from historians and preservationists.

It is believed that George Washington dined at the table while visiting the Hancock House in 1789, during Hancock’s time as governor of Massachusetts.

Philanthropist and Ticonderoga native son Horace Moses orchestrated the building of the Ticonderoga Hancock House in 1925, choosing to replicate the architecturally significant Boston home, Dolback said.