Historic building engulfed in flames

1 of 2
Photo by Lohr McKinstry
Firefighters direct streams of water on the Cunningham Building at 4314 Main St. in Port Henry after a fast-spreading fire erupted there.
2 of 2
Photo by Lohr McKinstry
The entire second floor of the building was engulfed in flames.
PORT HENRY | A historic downtown Port Henry building has been destroyed by a late night fire.
The Cunningham Building at Main Street and St. Patrick’s Place, which housed five apartments and the ADK Emporium second-hand store, burst into flames at about 9:45 p.m. on April 4.
The fire broke out just after a one-minute power failure in Port Henry, but it isn’t known if the blackout had any connection to the fire.
The first arriving firefighters said flames were pouring from second floor windows and heavy smoke filled the area. The fire began in a second story apartment, and the Essex County Fire Investigation Unit was on scene to probe the cause.
The tenant of the apartment where the fire started banged on other doors to alert the rest of the building’s occupants, officials said.
Owner Greg Cunningham of Schroon Lake was at the site the next day, and told officials the structure was insured. Cunningham purchased it last summer.
Tenants of the 4314 Main St. building were given temporary housing during the fire.
Moriah Town Deputy Supervisor Paul Salerno said about 35 people from the Lee House senior apartments a half-block away were evacuated and housed at the Ticonderoga Super 8 Motel, with another six going with Mountain Lake Services, which provides services for people with developmental disabilities. There were five tenants in the three out of five apartments that were occupied, who are either staying with family or friends or went to the Super 8. The North Country Chapter of the American Red Cross also provided aid to victims of the fire.
Moriah Central School buses were used to transport residents who were evacuated.
Essex County Emergency Services Director Donald Jaquish said officials were working to determine when tenants could return to the Lee House.
“We have to make sure the building has been cleared of any smoke,” he said. “We need to bring them back because many of them have medications.”
Salerno said the town declared a limited state of emergency, which allows it to provide cleanup of the site and other needed help.
The fire threatened to spread to the vacant former Bell Army-Navy Store next door, but was contained by firefighters with only minimal damage to that building. Some water was also reported in the Lee House basement.
Assisting Port Henry Fire Department were fire companies from Crown Point, Ticonderoga, Mineville-Witherbee, Westport and Moriah. Ticonderoga brought its aerial platform truck to the site to direct water on the fire from above.
A draft system to access water from the stream at the foot of Convent Hill came on-line at about 11 p.m. The draft relay system was needed because fire hydrants around the building taxed the municipal water supply due to the tremendous amount of water needed to fight the fire.
A new business, A Gift to Remember, had been scheduled to open in the Emporium space on April 7.
Jaquish said the 1800s brick building is a total loss. The structure is assessed for $137,800.
Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava was in Florida when the fire broke out, but said he is returning as soon as possible to assist with the situation.
“This historic building will be a great loss for our community, but we will rebuild and recover as we always have in the face of disaster, as a community working together,” he said. “My thanks to all of our firemen and EMS for their hard and courageous work.”
— This story was updated at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 5.