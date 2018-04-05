Historic building engulfed in flames

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry Firefighters direct streams of water on the Cunningham Building at 4314 Main St. in Port Henry after a fast-spreading fire erupted there. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry The entire second floor of the building was engulfed in flames. Prev Next

PORT HENRY | A historic downtown Port Henry building has been destroyed by a late night fire.

The Cunningham Building at Main Street and St. Patrick’s Place, which housed five apartments and the ADK Emporium second-hand store, burst into flames at about 9:45 p.m. on April 4.

The fire broke out just after a one-minute power failure in Port Henry, but it isn’t known if the blackout had any connection to the fire.

The first arriving firefighters said flames were pouring from second floor windows and heavy smoke filled the area. The fire began in a second story apartment, and the Essex County Fire Investigation Unit was on scene to probe the cause.

The tenant of the apartment where the fire started banged on other doors to alert the rest of the building’s occupants, officials said.

Owner Greg Cunningham of Schroon Lake was at the site the next day, and told officials the structure was insured. Cunningham purchased it last summer.

Tenants of the 4314 Main St. building were given temporary housing during the fire.

Moriah Town Deputy Supervisor Paul Salerno said about 35 people from the Lee House senior apartments a half-block away were evacuated and housed at the Ticonderoga Super 8 Motel, with another six going with Mountain Lake Services, which provides services for people with developmental disabilities. There were five tenants in the three out of five apartments that were occupied, who are either staying with family or friends or went to the Super 8. The North Country Chapter of the American Red Cross also provided aid to victims of the fire.

Moriah Central School buses were used to transport residents who were evacuated.

Essex County Emergency Services Director Donald Jaquish said officials were working to determine when tenants could return to the Lee House.

“We have to make sure the building has been cleared of any smoke,” he said. “We need to bring them back because many of them have medications.”

Salerno said the town declared a limited state of emergency, which allows it to provide cleanup of the site and other needed help.

The fire threatened to spread to the vacant former Bell Army-Navy Store next door, but was contained by firefighters with only minimal damage to that building. Some water was also reported in the Lee House basement.