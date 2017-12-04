Historic cannon haul recreated

× Expand Photo provided The Noble Train Begins Living History Event will take place on Dec. 9 at Fort Ticonderoga.

TICONDEROGA | On Saturday, Dec. 9 Fort Ticonderoga will relive Henry Knox’s epic feat of moving massive cannons from Ticonderoga to Boston to force the British evacuation there in 1776.

The fort had been seized by Ethan Allen and the Green Mountain Boys, and its artillery was hauled by Knox to Boston to break the British blockade there.

Oxen and horses pulled sleds of cannon tubes over snow to Boston in 40 days. Visitors can examine the science of gunnery, preserved in Fort Ticonderoga’s massive cannon collection, and listen to the martial music of 1775 in a Fife and Drum Corps concert.

“Step into a hive of military activity as you meet the soldiers working feverishly to maintain Fort Ticonderoga,” said Beth Hill, Fort Ticonderoga president and chief executive officer. “Walk along teamsters and oxen as they help in the work. Visit a trades shop to discover how tradesmen known as artificers worked to resupply soldiers with clothing, shoes, and equipment. Discover how meals were prepared and rationed to feed an entire army.”

Knox began the “Noble Train” in January 1776 at Ticonderoga and carried 60 tons of artillery through the dead of winter to Boston, creating the Knox Trail.

The Knox Trail event is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the fort.

Fort Ticonderoga has a new schedule of programs during Winter Quarters season. From December through April, visitors will be immersed in a more intimate experience at Fort Ticonderoga. From living history events, insightful seminars, specialty programs, and hands-on workshops, guests will have the opportunity to explore Fort Ticonderoga during what was traditionally the “Winter Quarters” season for armies of the 18th century.

For the full event schedule, and to learn more about the event, visit www.fortticonderoga.org or call 518-585-2821.