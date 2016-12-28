Historic garage building lauded

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry The former Henry’s Garage is now the Port Henry Volunteer Fire Department. The three-story structure has been nominated to the State Register of Historic Places.

PORT HENRY – The building housing the Port Henry Volunteer Fire Department has been nominated for the State and National Registers of Historic Places.

The New York State Board for Historic Preservation recently recommended adding 26 properties, resources and districts to the State and National Registers of Historic Places, including the former Henry’s Garage in Port Henry.

Originally constructed in 1911 to meet the needs of a horse and automobile livery business, Henry’s Garage was soon adapted to serve as an early automobile showroom, service garage and car storage facility. The brick building has an auto lift running through all three floors.

State and National Registers listing can assist property owners in revitalizing buildings, making them eligible for various public preservation programs and services, such as matching state grants and state and federal historic rehabilitation tax credits. The Village of Port Henry, which owns the building until the village dissolves on March 31, 2017, has been attempting to get grants to renovate the structure.

The new Port Henry-Moriah Fire District #3 will own the structure on April 1, 2017.

Rose Harvey, commissioner of the State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, said the nominations bring to light the diverse forces that have shaped New York’s history.

“Listing these important places from our past the recognition and support they deserve,” she said.

Once the recommendations are approved by the state historic preservation officer, the properties are listed on the State Register of Historic Places and then nominated to the National Register of Historic Places, where they are reviewed, and, once approved, entered on the National Register.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said his state is leading the way to preserve the sites of significant events for future generations.

“The nominations of these sites will help ensure that these parts of this state’s rich heritage remain viable and able to serve as destinations to attract visitors to every corner of this state,” the governor said.

Besides the Fire Department, part of the massive building is used as the shop for the Port Henry Village Department of Public Works.