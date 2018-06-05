Historic house burns in Westport

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

WESTPORT | A fixture of the Lake Champlain shoreline since 1916 is no longer to be seen, as the Stable Inn, located in Westport, was destroyed by fire over Memorial Day Weekend.

The fire started in the late evening hours of May 25, with multiple fire departments reporting.

Upon arrival, firefighters worked not only to get water on the main structure, but also on the neighboring cottage and several trees surrounding the property in hopes they would not ignite.

Essex County Emergency Services Director Don Jaquish said the building was so heavily destroyed by the blaze, that a determination on how the fire started could not be made.

The home was built in 1916 for Ethel DuPont Barksdale and was later operated as the Stable Inn. It accommodated a maximum of 15 people, including children, on three floors.