Historic Lake Placid 1980 Olympic torch fetches high price at auction

LAKE PLACID | A torch used to relay Olympic fire from Greece for the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid has sold at auction for $40,706.

The sale in mid-January was made by the Boston-based RR Auctions.

Bobby Livingston, executive vice president at RR Auction, declined to divulge the buyer, citing the party wished to remain private.

But he acknowledged it’s a gentleman from the east coast “who is actively putting together a comprehensive Olympic collection.”

Designed by Don McFarland and made by Cleanweld Turner, Lake Placid’s 1980 torch was designed in bronze-colored leather and metal to symbolize a blend of modern technology and Ancient Greece.

Just 52 people — 26 women and 26 men — carried the flame to the Games.

The fire from Athens, Greece was flown to Langley Air Force Base where it relayed north.

The torch run in 1980 included one person representing every state plus Washington, D.C. and Lake Placid.

The relay over 1,600 kilometers was designed to retrace the American Revolution Bicentennial Trail.

“It started not far from where the first English settlers had landed in the New World, then passed through various sites of historical importance and big cities such as the capital, Washington D.C., New York and Philadelphia,” according to the Olympic Museum.

It arrived at Langley on Jan. 31, 1980 and reached Albany by Feb. 6.

“Here, the relay split in two: one route went west through the Adirondack mountains, the other east up the Champlain Valley,” the museum’s history tells.

On Feb. 8, 1980, runners reunited the fire in Lake Placid and lit the Olympic cauldron.

Only 140 torches were manufactured for the 1980 Winter Olympics, the auction house explained. It was one of the smallest production runs for any Olympic torch.

“Since so few were produced, the torch is extremely rare, and incredibly highly sought after,” Livingston told The Sun in an email.

“With the opening ceremonies just weeks away, we’re not surprised with the prices achieved.”

Exceedingly rare medal from the Chamonix 1924 Winter Olympics, which was issued as the bronze medal to third-place winners and also used as the participation medal of the Games.

