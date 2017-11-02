Historic leader departs site

× Expand Photo by Jeff Kauffman The support group thanked Site Manager Michael Roets for his many accomplishments at Crown Point State Historic Site. From left are Tom Hughes, Bill Hunsdon, Roets, Joan Hunsdon and Paul Arthur.

CROWN POINT | Crown Point State Historic Site Manager Michael Roets has been bid a fond farewell by his friends and co-workers.

Roets left recently to become manager at Lorenzo State Historic Site at Cazenovia, near Syracuse.

The Friends of Crown Point State Historic Site trustees hosted a farewell reception for Roets, who worked as manager at the Crown Point site for the past two-and-one-half years.

Before working at Crown Point, Roets had served for nine years as historic sites archaeologist for the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation.

Friends group President Tom Hughes said Roets will be missed.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Michael and we certainly all wish him well with his career,” Hughes said.

Hughes is the former site manager at Crown Point, now president of the Friends group.

Crown Point State Historic Site preserves and interprets two registered national historic landmarks: the ruins of French-built Fort St. Frédéric (1734-1759) and the ruins of the British Crown Point Fort (1759-1775).

The 380-acre site is located at the southwest end of the Champlain Bridge, which physically links Essex County in New York with Addison County in Vermont.

A replacement has not yet been named.