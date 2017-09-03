Historic marker dedicated

× Expand Photo provided

REDFORD | A historic marker near the Church of Assumption was dedicated during the Town of Saranac’s annual 15th of Redford celebration last month. The marker, which was covered through the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, honors the 162-year-old town tradition, along with the 1890s-era Armitage-Herchell carousel. The 15th of Redford, also known as the Redford Picnic, started in 1855 when the Church of Assumption was dedicated. Back then, the celebration was a simple feast of roast beef made by the ladies of the church.