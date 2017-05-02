Historic painting needs some help

× Expand Photo provided This 1872 painting by James Hope depicts a train crossing Lake Champlain near what is now the Crown Point Historic Site, to the south end of Port Henry. The library would like to repair the damaged canvas.

PORT HENRY – An effort is underway to restore a historic painting at the Sherman Free Library in Port Henry.

The painting by James Hope in 1872 depicts a train crossing Lake Champlain from near what is now the Crown Point Historic Site, to the south end of Port Henry, where iron ore furnaces were located.

The library Board of Trustees submitted a proposal for a New York State Council on the Arts Conservation Treatment Grant, through the Greater Hudson Heritage Network.

“We hope to hear soon if funds will be awarded,” board member Sue McHone said.

She said the train crossing was built on a draw-boat trestle in 1871 in an attempt to replace iron ore barges that carried processed ore to the Albany-Troy area at that time.

“The crossing only lasted one or two seasons because of ice damage to the trestles,” she said. “Our painting is important because of the importance of iron ore mining to the growth and prosperity of our town, and because our library holdings include many historic documents that are utilized by researchers of the mining industry. The painting has a prominent location in our library and provides a visual of the mining in the area at that time.”

Also notable is that the old draw-boat was found during a 1999 sonar survey by the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, and is believed to be the largest intact shipwreck in Lake Champlain.

“This painting, with its 1870s view of Lake Champlain and the historic Crown Point Forts and lighthouse, is a wonderful example of narrative art,” McHone said. “The scene also depicts domestic animals grazing on recently cleared land, a tug boat hauling multiple barges south, recreational sailboats, and a steamship passing the lighthouse. The painting was donated to the library by the Witherbee family in 1929, which is significant because the Witherbee Sherman Corporation owned and operated the iron ore mines in town.”

The library is also starting fundraising to restore the painting.

“The painting needs cleaning and restoration, which would be done by Emily Phillips of Essex if we receive the grant funding, though we hope to raise funds for this purpose otherwise if the grant is not forthcoming,” McHone explained.