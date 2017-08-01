Historic Saranac Lake to host oral history training

SARANAC LAKE —  On Wednesday, Aug. 2, Historic Saranac Lake will host a free training session on conducting oral history interviews. 

The session, presented by TAUNY Executive Director Jill Breit, will show participants how to conduct a good interview, the interview process and photography. There will be practice interviews.

The training is free and open to the public and made possible by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support Historic Saranac Lake’s Cure Porch on Wheels and Oral History Project.

Training will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Adirondack Carousel on Depot Street. Attendees are encouraged to bring a brown bag lunch. Spaces are limited.

To sign up, call Historic Saranac Lake at 891-4606 or email aurora@historicsaranaclake.org.

