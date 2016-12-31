Historic Saranac Lake to receive $20,000 grant

SARANAC LAKE — The National Endowment for the Arts has awarded an Art Works grant of $20,000 to Historic Saranac Lake for design of the Traveling Cure Porch, a mobile exhibition space that will host community-based history and arts programs.

National Endowment for the Arts Chairman Jane Chu has approved more than $30 million in grants as part of the NEA’s first major funding announcement for fiscal year 2017. The Art Works category focuses on the creation of art that meets the highest standards of excellence, public engagement with diverse and excellent art, lifelong learning in the arts, and the strengthening of communities through the arts.

“The arts are for all of us, and by supporting organizations such as Historic Saranac Lake, the National Endowment for the Arts is providing more opportunities for the public to engage with the arts,” said NEA Chairman Jane Chu. “Whether in a theater, a town square, a museum, or a hospital, the arts are everywhere and make our lives richer.”

“We are deeply honored to have the support of the NEA” said Amy Catania, Executive Director of Historic Saranac Lake. “We have been thinking about this project for a long time, and we are thrilled to get it started in 2017.”

Cure porches are ubiquitous in Saranac Lake, where tens of thousands of people came from around the world for the “fresh air cure” for tuberculosis. Hundreds of local homes that catered to patients feature these glass-enclosed porches with movable windows. Drawing upon the American cultural tradition of the porch as a public and private community space, the Traveling Cure Porch will create an intimate venue where residents and tourists meet to share their knowledge and to experience arts and heritage.

“The Traveling Cure Porch will be a fabulous extension of our oral history project,” said Aurora Wheeler, oral history coordinator. “It will be a great way to get outside of the walls of the museum and connect with the community.”

For more information, contact Aurora Wheeler at aurora@historicsaranaclake.org.