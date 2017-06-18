Historic Sherman painting will be conserved

× Expand Photo provided This 1872 painting by James Hope depicts a train crossing Lake Champlain near what is now the Crown Point Historic Site, to the south end of Port Henry. The library would like to repair the damaged canvas.

PORT HENRY – The Sherman Free Library in Port Henry has found funding for restoration of a valuable historic painting.

The painting by James Hope in 1872 shows a train crossing Lake Champlain near the present Crown Point Historic Site, where iron ore furnaces were located.

Sue McHone of the Friends of Sherman Free Library said the $7,000 grant is from the New York State Council on the Arts and Greater Hudson Heritage Network, and will cover both the painting and its frame.

“Sherman Free Library is happy to announce that we have received a significant grant for the restoration of our painting, ‘Crown Point on Lake Champlain,’ by James Hope,” she said. “This grant … provides support for treatment procedures by professional conservators of art in New York State.”

The painting has smears and spots that a restoration can fix.

“Our painting was completed in 1872, and depicts an area south of Port Henry and across to the Crown Point Historic Site,” McHone said. “Most significantly, the painting shows a railroad crossing which extended from Port Henry to Crown Point, and which was built to move iron ore, but lasted only a year or two, until the pilings were destroyed by ice.”

The painting will be on display at the library both before and after the work, she said.

“The conservator chosen to clean and restore the painting is Emily Gardiner Phillips of Phillips Art Conservation in Essex,” McHone said. “We welcome the public to come by the library to view the painting prior to conservation, and plan to have an unveiling of the restored painting on its completion.”