Historic signs now mark life, death of local suffragist

× Lewis Supervisor Jim Monty reveals the new marker placed in honor of Inez Milholland Boissevain, a famed suffragist who lived in Lewis and in buried in the Lewis Cemetery behind the Congregational Church. Photo by Kim Dedam

LEWIS — One hundred years ago, New York State voters granted women the right to vote.

The new law took effect three years ahead of nationwide legislation in 1920 enacting the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Lewis resident Inez Milholland Boissevain held a pivotal role in leading suffragists and their ranks to victory.

Taken ill on a campaign trip to Los Angeles, California, she did not live to see either decision.

But last Saturday, officials in the Town of Lewis marked her place in history and on the sweeping hillside cemetery.

The new historic roadside marker was draped in plain brown fabric fastened in place with a purple ribbon.

A cool May wind pulled at the bow under cloudless skies as Lewis Supervisor Jim Monty lifted the cloth:

× Photo by Kim Dedam

“Inez Milholland,” read the sign. “Lived and buried near here. Astride a white horse led 1913 suffrage parade in Washington, D.C. Died at age 30 campaigning for women’s right to vote,” says the tall blue marker in school-bus yellow letters.

Two additional historic plaques, one beside the Route 9 marker and another at Inez’s grave, tell more about her life and work.

Lewis’ Library founder Kathy Linker coordinated the marker and its celebratory reveal with the Town of Lewis board, town employees, North Country Community College Women’s Studies Prof. Innam Dajany and her students and local historians. It took more than a year to unearth rich details of Inez’s story, secure funding and gain state approvals to place the markers.

× Senator Betty Little reads the historic plaque placed just outside Inez Milholland’s grave in the Lewis Cemetery. Photo by Kim Dedam

State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) attended the historic gathering along with former state Assemblywoman Janet Duprey.

“I have come to call Inez ‘Our Inez’ as well,” Little said in her remarks, reflecting on the senate’s recent decision to name Inez Milholland Boissevain as a Women of Distinction, where her life’s work joins the likes of Harriet Tubman, Susan B. Anthony, Grandma Moses, Nellie Bly and Eleanor Roosevelt.

The suffragists, Little said, “worked so hard against so many odds. I just picture (Inez) on that white horse as they went into D.C. We’re fortunate to claim her as a Lewis heroine.”

Duprey, too, spoke of challenges, recalling her own start in politics in 1975.

“I was initially told that a woman couldn’t hold that job,” Duprey said, noticing how history repeats itself.

Inez, an attorney, campaigned not only for gender equality, but also on a platform of free speech, Duprey said, and for unions, and for racial justice.

Imagine, Duprey said, “in the early 1900s.”

And women still face inequality in pay, Duprey said.

“New York is one of the leading states in the country with women’s rights. But even here, women earn 89 cents on the same dollar a man makes.

“I think what we need today are more Inez Milhollands,” the retired lawmaker said drawing robust applause from those gathered on Route 9.

New York’s move to let women vote was seen then as a tipping point, Linker said.

Historian and author Sandra Weber had donated a large photograph of Inez seated on a white horse. Mounted and framed, the poster tops a new exhibit also revealed Saturday in the Lewis Town Hall.

Weber too had approached the Town Council looking to site an historic marker near Inez’ grave.

“I am amazed, thrilled,” Weber said as the signs were revealed with some circumstance last Saturday.

“Six months ago, I walked into the Town Hall to suggest a marker and Susie (Ewald) looked up at me and said, ‘It just got approved.’”

× An entire section of the Town of Lewis board room displays artifacts, photos and articles of Inez Milholland’s life here and her work to achieve women’s voting rights. Photo by Kim Dedam

Collaboration here resulted in the Town Hall exhibit, a large display of photos, articles, a brief movie and artifacts, all remnants of Inez’s life and times.

“There’s a little story behind this wall of history,” Linker told the crowd at the exhibit.

“In 2005, the Town of Lewis celebrated its 200th anniversary. On our celebration day, this room was filled with tables covered in albums packed with Lewis history. The next day it was all quietly put away,” Linker said.

Remembering all that history, she said, the Library Board talked about putting some of it out for display.

“A year ago Jeff Scott popped into the Library and said, ‘Did you know that this year is 100 years since Inez Milholland’s death?’” Linker recalled.

“That was all it took. We began reading everything Inez ... The whole Milholland family was involved in the fabric of America at the turn of the century.

“And they called Lewis home. So with Inez, we take the first step in bringing some of Lewis history back out for everyone to view and learn.

“And more importantly to pass down to the next generation so we never forget our roots.”

Closing the morning’s events at Inez’s gravesite, Weber read a few lines written by the famous poet (and Inez’s friend) Edna St. Vincent Millay.

Linker credited Dajany, the professor, and her students for securing funding from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation for the marker and historic plaques.

“Thank you also,” Linker said, “to Kevin Denton and his road crew for installing the sign and to our supervisor, Jim Monty, for coordinating everything.”

Historians Jean Dickerson and Maggie Bartley provided items for the Lewis exhibit, Linker said.

“We want to thank Aurora McCaffery, executive director at the Adirondack History Center, for advising us on the layout and mounting of photos.”

The display formally opens on Saturday and can be viewed when the Town Hall is open.

WOMEN OF DISTINCTION

The New York State Senate’s Women of Distinction award for 2017 outlined some of the historic impact Inez made during her short life and ardent work in support of women’s and civil rights.

“On March 3, 1913, Ms. Boissevain led the women’s suffrage demonstration in Washington, D.C. on a white horse. Labeled the ‘American Joan of Arc,’ she rode at the front of the procession of 8,000 participants, wearing a flowing white cape. Ms. Boissevain carried a banner that proclaimed ‘Forward Out of Darkness, Leave Behind the Night, Forward Out of Error, Forward into Light,’ the eventual slogan of the National Women’s Party. The photograph of Ms. Boissevain during the parade became one of the most memorable images of the struggle for women’s rights in America.

Inez Milholland Boissevain spent her life seeking justice, equality and civil rights for American women. On October 23, 1916, she spoke to 1,500 people at Blanchard Hall in Los Angeles, California. Standing at the podium, she wobbled and fell to the floor, gasping her famous last words, “Mr. President, how long must women wait for liberty?”

Because of her work, and the persistence of tens of thousands of American suffragists, the 19th Amendment.”

— Senate excerpt from Vassar College Encyclopedia