Historic site does preservation study

× Expand Photo provided Collections Manager Miranda Peters looks over transparencies that are part of Fort Ticonderoga’s massive archival collections from the 18th century.

TICONDEROGA | Fort Ticonderoga did a preservation survey to review its needs on things like security, environment and storage of historic materials.

The study was with support from the Documentary Heritage and Preservation Services for New York.

It reviewed the museum’s preservation requirements concerning environment, including temperature, relative humidity, pollution, and light, and housekeeping, pest control, fire protection, security, disaster preparedness, storage, handling, exhibition, treatment, and preservation planning of the museum’s renowned archival collection.

“The generous support from the Documentary Heritage and Preservation Services for New York will ensure that the museum continues to meet our mission of preservation,” said Fort Ticonderoga Collections Manager Miranda Peters. “As stewards of these remarkable collections, we want to formally assess our current practices and collections spaces so that we may better plan for the future. DHPSNY’s support through the preservation survey will help us meet that objective.”

She said from the library and archives to the object collections, Fort Ticonderoga’s collection touches on nearly all major categories of material related to the American Revolution and early colonial conflicts.

The library contains more than 13,000 volumes focusing on the military history of northeastern North America and New France during the 18th century. A focal point of the rare book collection is the collection of original 17th, 18th and early 19th-century military manuals.

The museum’s collection of 18th-century English and American newspapers and literary magazines includes comprehensive runs of The London Magazine and Annual Register covering the Seven Years War (French and Indian War) and American War for Independence in their entirety.

The archival collections are made up of thousands of manuscripts, diaries, orderly books, maps, and photographs.

The manuscript collection includes correspondence of both officers and common soldiers who served at Fort Ticonderoga in the 18th century. Thirty journals and orderly books contain first-hand accounts and day-to-day orders of an army at Fort Ticonderoga and the Lake George/Champlain valleys during the Seven Years War and War for American Independence.

Dozens of original maps, hundreds of engraved portraits and hundreds of historic photographs provide a visual link to the past, Peters said.

“The museum’s collection of maps documents change in the landscape from the 1690s to the mid-19th century,” she said. “Engraved portraits bring researchers face-to-face with the key figures involved in the conflicts for North America. The photographic collections document the preservation and reconstruction of Fort Ticonderoga from the mid-19th to the 21st century.”

Peters said Documentary Heritage and Preservation Services met with Fort Ticonderoga Museum staff to complete the preservation survey.