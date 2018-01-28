Historic site worker lauded

× Expand Photo provided New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Rose Harvey talks with Crown Point Historic Site worker Darrell LaFrance, who is holding the L.L. Huttleston Award he received for exemplary service.

CROWN POINT | Master Mason Darrell W. LaFrance Sr. of the Crown Point State Historic Site has been recognized by the state for his work at the forts.

LaFrance, of Ticonderoga, was singled out to receive the prestigious L.L. Huttleston Award at a large meeting in Utica of fellow employees of the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

LaFrance has worked full-time at Crown Point State Historic Site for 42 years, starting in 1976.

“As the Master Mason at Crown Point, Mr. LaFrance leads with expertise the site’s historic preservation program, which effectively serves the public and posterity,” said Tom Hughes, president of the Friends of Crown Point State Historic Site. “He is recognized for his wide experience and his perfectionism in both his many masonry and carpentry accomplishments which are on view throughout the site.”

New York State’s Division for Historic Preservation, the New York State Bureau of Historic Sites, the Saratoga–Capital District Region of the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the officers of Friends of Crown Point State Historic Site, and his colleagues at Crown Point State Historic Site “are thankful for the exemplary dedication and skilled craftsmanship that Darrell applies on the job every day,” Hughes said.

The authentic ruins of the two National Historic Landmarks at Crown Point, the ancient ruins of French-built Fort St. Frédéric (1734-59) and the ruins of Crown Point’s vast British fort (1759-73), require the constant care of masons to maintain their appearance for tens of thousands of on-site visitors every year.