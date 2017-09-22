Historic site workers lauded

× Expand Fort Ticonderoga

TICONDEROGA | Fort Ticonderoga recently recognized staff members for their longtime service and dedication to the national historic landmark’s dual mission of education and preservation.

Staff lauded include Michael Edson, Robert Bartlett, Claire Bartlett, Stephen Teer, Catherine Burke, Richard Strum, Dorcey Crammond, Kenneth Olcott, Martha Strum, Earl Harrington, Debra Jordan and Carol Stanley.

Also honored was the late John Hurlburt, who is sorely missed by the Fort Ticonderoga staff and the community, the fort said.

Each employee received a certificate and a slideshow presentation at a staff reception in the Mars Education Center at Fort Ticonderoga.

“Fort Ticonderoga greatly appreciates all employees and their dedication to the remarkable work underway,” said fort President Beth Hill. “We’re especially thrilled to thank our long-standing employees for their commitment to our educational work and guest experience. The employees recognized have contributed substantially to Fort Ticonderoga over the years with their time and talent.”

Fort Ticonderoga employs about 80 employees, including 20 full-time year-round employees, and supports 151 jobs in the Ticonderoga region with an economic impact of $12 million annually.