Historic statuary planned for park

TICONDEROGA | Efforts are underway to place carved statues of famous French and Indian War figures around downtown Ticonderoga.

First will be Lord Augustus Howe, said Ti’coustics owner Roberta Whiteley.

Howe was killed in Ticonderoga while preparing for the 1758 Battle of Carillon, which the British lost to the French defending then-Fort Carillon.

“Throughout this winter season, we’ll be actively working on a long-term town enhancement program that will bring Bicentennial Park and surrounding areas alive with Ticonderoga’s impressive heritage,” Whiteley said.

“It’s our goal to display several historical sculptures carved by renowned New England wood sculptor Ken Packie.”

She said they will be displayed in and around Bicentennial Park. Packie, who works out of Lee, Mass., will install the statue, she said.

“The first of these life-size, realistic statues will be Lord Howe, who’ll reside in a highly visible and easily accessible site for public admiration and photo opportunities,” she said. “These works of arts will be an ‘exhibition without walls’ for the enjoyment of all Ticonderoga residents and visitors.”

The statue of Howe will likely be placed on the lawn near North County Community College’s Ticonderoga campus on Montcalm Street.

“Our aim is the have the first sculpture in place this coming May (2018),” she said. “Everyone will be hearing more about this project as it progresses.”

She said Walk into History is an initiative of Ti’coustics, a local bimonthly music event that partners with local non-profit organizations.

There will be seven statues altogether, Whiteley said, with five in or near the park. Fundraising will cover the costs, expected to be around $5,000 apiece plus installation.

The project has raised about $3,500 so far, she said, and musical events will now be held on the first and third Wednesday of each month at the Fort View Inn on Route 22 in Ticonderoga.

On Dec. 6, the musicians will be Gary Knight, MaryJo Vontury Smith with Dwynal Smith, Brad Peria with Doug Cossey, and Roberta Whiteley.

For the Dec. 20 Christmas show, performers will be announced.

Donations are requested for the shows.