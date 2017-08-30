History comes alive at Battleground Park

× Re-enactors portraying French soldiers exchange fire with British counterparts in Lake George Battlefield Park during last weekend’s reenactment of the siege of Fort William Henry, which occurred 260 years ago during the French and Indian War. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE | Under sunny blue skies, the air above the Lake George Battleground Park on Aug. 26 was filled with the blasts and smoke from musket fire, accompanied by war whoops.

Hours later, men dressed as French and British officers in 18th-century military uniforms voiced terms of surrender, while many hundreds of spectators watched the action.

The mid-afternoon mayhem and subsequent ceremonies were scenarios in a weekend-long re-enactment of the 1757 siege of Fort William Henry, a key battle in the French and Indian War.

Marking the 260th anniversary of the battle, about 400 re-enactors — portraying Native Americans, French and British soldiers and their family members — spent the weekend camped out in linen tents on the grounds of Battlefield Park and the nearby Festival Commons.

Several dozen vendors offered handmade clothing, pottery and crafts fashioned after mid-1700s American frontier lifestyle.

Many of those camping out, hailing from a dozen states in New England and southeastern U.S., cooked and ate food of the era and shared observations of 18th century life with curious spectators.

On Saturday evening, Fort William Henry hosted a 1750s-style dinner in Towers Hall for both the re-enactors and the public.

Various skirmishes were portrayed throughout the weekend, culminating with the formal surrender ceremony held at 11:15 a.m. at the reconstructed fort.