History Day draws 60 students to Ti

TICONDEROGA – The northern New York State History Day contest is coming to Ticonderoga with dozens of students from four counties.

Sixty students from across the North Country will compete on Monday, April 24, and members of the public may view student projects from 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

This year’s theme is “Taking a Stand in History.”

Student-created performances run from 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., and exhibits are open from 2:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. The public can also attend the awards ceremony at 3:15 p.m.

The event is in the Mars Education Center at Fort Ticonderoga. This year, presenters are from Clinton, Essex, St. Lawrence, and Warren counties.

Students placing first and second in their categories will advance to the statewide New York State History Day Contest in Cooperstown.

Participants research history topics of their choice related to an annual theme and create exhibits, documentaries, performances, research papers, and website designs to present to a panel of judges.

Students may enter the competition at the regional, state, and national level. Participants include students in grades 6 through 8 in the Junior Division and grades 9 to 12 in the Senior Division.

National History Day also provides educational services to students and teachers, including a summer internship program, curricular materials, internet resources, and annual teacher workshops and training institutes, North Country History Day Regional Coordinator Rich Strum said.

“Each year two million students from across the United States participate in the National History Day program,” said Strum, also the director of education at Fort Ticonderoga. “Recent research shows that students who participate in the National History Day program consistently outperform their peers in state standardized tests, not only in social studies, but in science and math as well. Students learn valuable research and critical-thinking skills essential to success in today’s business world.”

He said there is no charge to attend North Country History Day. Donor support makes possible the program and many others offered the fort throughout the year.