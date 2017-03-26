History Day winners are named

× Expand Photo provided Lorelei Leerkes from St. Mary’s School of Ticonderoga talks with judges about her project at last year’s North Country History Day.

TICONDEROGA – Middle and high school students from local schools won top prizes at North Country History Day at Fort Ticonderoga recently.

“It’s so rewarding to see students so passionate about history,” said Rich Strum, Fort Ticonderoga’s director of education and regional coordinator for New York State History Day.

“History Day provides students with an opportunity to delve into a topic which interests them while also relating to an annual theme. Students explored a number of historic events, eras and people that reflected that theme.”

This year’s theme is “Taking a Stand in History.” The students will advance to compete at the New York State History Day in Cooperstown on April 24.

Junior Division (Grades 6-8) North Country Regional winners include:

Kathryn Moran, from St. Mary’s School in Ticonderoga, placed first in the Individual Exhibit category with her exhibit “Rosa Parks.”

Skylar Barber, from St. Mary’s School in Ticonderoga, placed second in the Individual Website category with her website “Protecting the Environment: The Establishment of the National Park Service.”

Senior Division (Grades 9-12) North Country Regional winners include:

Ray Bryant, from Moriah Central School, placed first in the Individual Documentary category with his documentary “The Burden of a Generation.”

Nicholas Manfred, Sophie Bryant and Samantha Staples, from Moriah Central School, placed first in the Group Exhibit category for their exhibit “The Awakening of Omniscience: Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn’s Stance Against the Gulag.”

Mackenzie Peters, Jonathan Gibbs, Sarah Anderson, and Dyani Bryant, from Moriah Central School, placed second in the Group Exhibit category for their exhibit “Malala, the Girl Who Did the Unthinkable.”

Participating schools included Gouverneur, Moriah, and St. Mary’s (Ticonderoga), as well as home school students from North Country Homeschooling in Clinton County and Edison Academy Homeschool in Warren County.

Teachers and students from Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton, St. Lawrence, and Warren counties interested in participating in North Country History Day during the 2017-18 school year should contact Strum at rstrum@fort-ticonderoga.org or at 518 585-6370.

Next year’s theme is “Conflict and Compromise in History.”