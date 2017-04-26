Hobby Lobby to open Plattsburgh location

× Expand Photo provided Hobby Lobby will open a location at the Champlain Centre Mall.

PLATTSBURGH — Hobby Lobby, the popular arts and crafts chain, will open a location in Plattsburgh.

Champlain Centre Mall confirmed the retailer’s plans early Wednesday and provided the following statement from the Oklahoma City-based retailer’s corporate headquarters.

“We are always looking for new locations to better serve our customers. With the positive response we’ve received from customers in our 14 New York stores, we believe Plattsburgh and the Champlain Centre Mall will be an excellent location. We are looking forward to being part of the community and helping our Plattsburgh customers lead a creative life.”

Champlain Centre Mall General Manager Alan Fortin said, “Champlain Centre Mall is excited to have a new, exciting tenant in our mall.”

Details, including the launch date, have yet to be determined.

Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said the retailer will be taking over part of the old Sear’s location.

“With Hobby Lobby’s development at the mall, I applaud the management for continuing to seek new stores to bring shopping options to the region,” Cashman said. “I’m also very excited to see a number of other developments at the Champlain Centre Mall as well.”

Response on social media was largely effusive.

“Plattsburgh is finally catching up with the times,” one wrote.

Another: “Be sure to go to their website for coupons. Usually includes a daily coupon for one item at 40 per cent off one regular priced item.”

The announcement comes on the heels of another popular national chain moving into the upstate market.

Chick-fil-A, the popular fast food outlet, announced last month they will open a restaurant on Route 3 in Plattsburgh.

Hobby Lobby currently operates more than 750 locations in 47 states, according to their website.

“The company is on track to open 60 new stores this year which is expected to create more than 2,000 additional jobs,” according to a news release issued last week.

At present, the closest Hobby Lobby location is on Route 9 in Queensbury.