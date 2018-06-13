Hobie Cat regatta comes to Schroon

× Expand Photo provided Colorful Hobie Cats are light, twin-hulled sailboats that are easy to sail. A fleet will be on display during a regatta on Schroon Lake this Saturday and Sunday, June 16 and 17.

SCHROON | Not all thrills require engines. That point will be driven home — or more accurately, sailed home — at the 3rd annual Hobie Cat regatta on Schroon Lake June 16 and 17.

The regatta features Hobie Cat Fleet 204 from Oneida Lake in Cicero, N.Y., and is sponsored by the Schroon Lake Association.

Association spokesman Glen Repko said he expects 20 to 40 boats will take part in the event.

The brilliantly colored catamarans dart across the water at speeds up to 25 knots. “They can fly over the water, and they are clean, fast and safe,” Repko said.

The Schroon Lake Association, which acts as a steward of the 4,100-acre lake, monitors water quality and protects against invasives.

The association was formed in 1911 to protest state plans that would have swallowed Schroon Lake as part of a much larger reservoir. Repko said it also tries to get the word out that there is a clean alternative to motorboats, such as the Hobie Cats.

Hobie Cats are named for their creator, Hobie Alter, a product of the ’60s era Southern California beach culture, who wanted to produce a light, multi-hulled sailing vessel based on the Polynesian model.

Repko said the craft weigh about 400 pounds, and used boats can be found for under $1,000; new, they run between $5,000 and $7,000. He said they are particularly popular with young people, who are often the children of parents who sail.

Spectators who believe they might make good skippers will be able to learn more at the regatta. The best place for viewing will be at the Schroon Boathouse between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Spectators can bring a picnic lunch and enjoy the races from the grassy knoll above the lake. The course is four miles, two miles out and two back. The boats will stay on the lake for as many races as time allows. Trophies will be awarded, and skippers can earn points toward national titles, and Repko said he expects the regatta will include a former national champion or two.

“We’re all friends, and we all have a good time and look out for each other,” he said. The regatta is expected to attract sailors from across the state, as well as Canada, New Jersey, Maryland and Massachusetts.

The boats can sail under the lightest of winds, so once the breeze hits 5 knots the races can commence. Occasionally the winds and waves are so severe that only the most seasoned skippers will take them on — but for them, that’s where the fun kicks in. The cats skim across the top of the waves, and when the skippers return to the dock, Repko said, they are grinning ear to ear.