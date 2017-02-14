Hochul boosts beer biz in Big Slide Brewery stump

× Expand Pete DeMola Bottom’s up! Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul toured the Big Slide Brewery in Lake Placid on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. She's pictured here with Lake Placid Mayor Craig Randall.

LAKE PLACID — If Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul wasn’t a beer fan before she touched down in Lake Placid on Tuesday, she is now.

Hochul visited the Big Slide Brewery Tuesday afternoon, where owner Chris Ericson took her on whirlwind tour that ended with the lieutenant governor sampling a flight of five beers and filling her own “crowler” — or an aluminum can of the brewpub’s signature brew.

“This is so cool!” Hochul said.

Ericson offered a comprehensive look at the operation, which produces 3.5 barrels of beer each day.

The brewmaster uses local ingredients whenever possible, including malt and barley, 100 percent of which comes from within the state — including the town of Champlain in Clinton County.

“We don’t just talk about it — we do it,” Ericson said.

The brewery expanded to the Cascade Road location last summer, a stylish, sleek venue with high ceilings and glass walls showcasing fermentation tanks.

Hochul took in the sights — including the funk room and cooler — and even mingled with customers from Rochester.

The trip was intended to promote Gov. Andrew Cuomo's efforts to slash barriers and grow the craft beer industry, and learn more about what brewers need to continue their expansion.

“The craft breweries are off the charts,” Hochul said, “and I’m so excited to see one right here in Lake Placid.”

× Expand Pete DeMola Taste NY sales nearly tripled in 2016, said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, who viewed a display of local products at the Big Slide Brewery in Lake Placid on Tuesday.

“Forty-five people work here, so it’s a big economic boost for the local economy. It also creates a certain fun vibe for people coming.”

Hochul added the brewery played a major role in the state’s Taste NY program, and noted sales of the initiative designed to promote state products tripled in the last year.

And she stopped to inspect goods on display, including bourbon-based maple syrup:

‘You guys are so creative!” Hochul said.

Big Slide Brewery produces three regular beers, and seven are in rotation — and only available at the brewpub.

Hochul took a sip each from a flight of five beers, and reserved the highest marks for the Belgian Waffle, which she hailed for its strawberry notes.

On the Giant IPA: “It’s got a lot of complex flavors,” she said.

Ericson said the craft beer industry hopes to have a 20 percent market share by 2020.

The governor, he said, has been a champion of the craft beer industry, which is great.

Now the public needs to get on board.

“New Yorkers getting behind New York products,” he said. “Small changes are big changes for us.”

Hochul was in town to attend the North Country Regional Economic Development meeting, and enthused about state infrastructure improvements to Whiteface and Gore Mountains and Plattsburgh International Airport, as well as the Gateway to the Adirondacks project that would transform the former Frontier Town theme park into a tourism hub.

“Tourism is king in this area and we’ve got incredible natural assets and natural beauty," Hochul said. “But you also have to promote it, so the governor is also going to continue his I LOVE NY campaign to make sure people know how incredibly beautiful this area is.”