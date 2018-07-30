Hochul touts Adirondack tourism in North Creek

× Expand Photo provided/Office of the Governor State. Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) shares a moment with Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul at the Adirondack Challenge in Indian Lake on Sunday, July 29, 2018.

NORTH CREEK | Tourism statewide is booming.

The state welcomed 243.8 million visitors in 2017, nearly 5 million more than the previous year, generating a total economic impact of $108.7 billion — up $22 billion since 2011, according to the governor’s office.

Direct spending clocked in at $67.6 billion, nearly $3 billion more than 2016, and almost $14 billion more than in 2011 when Gov. Andrew Cuomo took office.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul delivered the cheery news at the Adirondack Challenge in North Creek on Sunday, the annual weekend event designed to promote tourism by shuttling lawmakers and state officials to the region to engage in good-natured athletic events.

“For me, it’s a state of mind,” said Hochul as ski gondolas whizzed up and down a verdant green landscape at Gore Mountain. “When the street signs change to gold and brown, I know I’m back in heaven.”

According to a study by the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism, an estimated 968,550 travelers visited the Adirondacks last year, generating about $240.4 million.

Hochul said the state was particularly focused on steering resources to the Adirondacks and ticked off a series of recent state investments, including funds to boost snowmaking operations at the state-owned Gore and Whiteface Mountain ski facilities and airport facilities in Plattsburgh.

More than 350 people attended the event, including state department heads and members of the state legislature, many of whom lavished praise on Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who took a pass this year, opting instead to stay in the New York City area, according to his public schedule.

“They’re the movers and shakers of the Adirondacks,” said state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury).

Activities included whitewater rafting, a guided three-mile hike through the newly-acquired Boreas Ponds and mountain biking through the Indian River tract of the Essex Chain Lakes.

The event, Little said, is also critical in familiarizing downstate lawmakers with Adirondack issues, a tutorial that has proven to be useful in budget negotiations, including securing funding for infrastructure and natural disaster recovery efforts.

“We want to make sure they’re given all resources in state government, and we have done that,” Hochul said.

OVERUSE ISSUES

But while officials trumpeted the success of the state’s tourism promotional efforts, no mention was given of overuse in the High Peaks, or the growing calls to boost the numbers of Forest Rangers who patrol an ever-growing expanse of state-owned land which now numbers some 5 million acres.

Keene Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson said he was supportive of the state’s efforts to boost tourism, noting the industry is the lifeblood of the High Peaks community and Essex County.

Getting people to come is the first step, he said, and managing resources must follow.

“In the big picture of how we manage use in the Adirondacks, I think that we’ve got to have the frontcountry and backcountry infrastructure,” Wilson said, “and a lot of that is human beings having boots on the ground and being out there educating people, managing behavior when necessary and protecting resources, which is a critical part of the whole system.”

Cuomo has implemented a 2 percent cap on state spending, which applies to agencies like the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

“While the amount of acreage they steward and the amount of search and rescues have increased, rangers are trained to adapt to changing conditions, which they have effectively done to manage for these increases,” said a DEC spokesman. “DEC is committed to ensuring that ranger staffing remains at historically high levels.”

The spokesman continued: “In 2016 and 2017, we were able to hold the first back-to-back academies in decades, and positions from the recent ranger academies have been concentrated in the Adirondack region.”

DEC is also ensuring rangers are being outfitted with the “newest and best equipment available” and the state agency continues to keep an eye on the latest technology, said the spokesman.

Forces have also been augmented by assistant rangers alongside a growing coalition of stewards and volunteers, as well as law enforcement agencies during search and rescue missions.

As overuse reaches critical levels, DEC has strengthened education and outreach efforts in the High Peaks this season, as well as rolled out new policies to combat overuse, including redirecting visitors to alternative hikes and cracking down on parking problems alongside the state Route 73 corridor between Lake Placid and Keene.

“I think it’s pretty clear the time is on us now to start acting,” said DEC Region 5 Director Robert Stegemann at the Common Ground Alliance in Lake Placid last month.