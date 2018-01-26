Hogan chooses former councilwoman Nightingale as deputy

Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan takes her oath of office for the Warren County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 4.
Photo by Christopher South
JOHNSBURG | New Johnsburg supervisor Andrea Hogan has broken with tradition and named someone not on the town board as her deputy town supervisor.
Hogan appointed former town board member Katharine Nightingale, who was defeated last November in her bid for reelection, on Jan. 4.
Most deputy supervisors are sitting town board members.
“By law it is perfectly acceptable,” Hogan told The Sun in a phone interview.
Section 42 of the New York Consolidated Laws determines a supervisor may appoint a deputy.
“Any person, including a town officer, official or employee, may be appointed deputy supervisor provided that the person appointed shall possess the same qualifications as an elective town officer,” the law reads.
Nightingale had served as a member of the town board from 2013 to 2017.
Hogan said she wanted to make sure the board would have five members in the event that she were unable to perform her duties.
“I felt that we had examples in the previous year of hardship that reducing the workforce from five to four members did. It took its toll on people,” she said.
Hogan said having a deputy who is not on the board would prevent any one board member from doing double duty.
“It also ensures some continuity for town hall in the even anything were to happen to me,” Hogan said.
Nightingale, her former running mate along with Kathleen Lorah, would be similar to her in ways of thinking and leadership style, she said.
Hogan said had Nightingale been reelected, she would still have sought to appoint someone who was not on the town board for the same reasons.
COUNCILMAN OPPOSES
Councilman Peter Olesheski Jr. voted against Nightngale’s appointment, calling it an insult to the members of the elected body.
“I think it’s a slap in the face of sitting board members,” Olesheski said. “I don’t think it’s a choice that is in the best interest of the board or the community.”
Councilman Gene Arsenault was the past deputy supervisor under Ron Vanselow, who did not seek reelection due to health issues.
But Hogan, who defeated Olesheski in the 2017 race for supervisor, said she decided to appoint someone other than a sitting board member in order to avoid a vacancy on the board.
With Vanselow unable to perform his elected duties due to his health, the Johnsburg Town Board worked with only four members for most of 2017.
Hogan said if she had not picked Nightingale, she would have appointed another non-board member.
Following Olesheski’s comments, Arsenault said he would not have accepted appointment to another year as deputy supervisor, but Olesheski still voted against Nightingale’s appointment.
OTHER BUSINESS
Lorah was sworn in as the new town clerk by her deputy clerk Kathleen Donnelly, who is a notary public. Lorah then gave the oath of office to Hogan, returning Councilman Arnold Stevens, and newly elected Councilwoman Laurie Arnhieter.
Hogan said there were some changes in committee assignments for town board members. The appointment of a town historian was left undecided.
Hogan appointed herself as budget officer, Nightingale as deputy supervisor, and Stevens as second deputy supervisor. Joann Morehouse, who was Ronald Vanselow’s secretary, will continue as the supervisor’s secretary.
Superintendent of Highways Dan Hitchcock submitted the following projects for 2018 for agreement of the board:
Harvey Road – ground and pave one mile;
13th Lake Road – ground and pave one mile;
Various roads – culvert replacements;
Hudson Street – new bridge deck;
Glen Creek Road – bridge abutments;
Garnet Lake Road – install DOT approved guide-rail;
Glen Creek Road – install DOT approved guide-rail.