Hogan chooses former councilwoman Nightingale as deputy

× Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan takes her oath of office for the Warren County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 4. Photo by Christopher South

JOHNSBURG | New Johnsburg supervisor Andrea Hogan has broken with tradition and named someone not on the town board as her deputy town supervisor.

Hogan appointed former town board member Katharine Nightingale, who was defeated last November in her bid for reelection, on Jan. 4.

Most deputy supervisors are sitting town board members.

“By law it is perfectly acceptable,” Hogan told The Sun in a phone interview.

Section 42 of the New York Consolidated Laws determines a supervisor may appoint a deputy.

“Any person, including a town officer, official or employee, may be appointed deputy supervisor provided that the person appointed shall possess the same qualifications as an elective town officer,” the law reads.

Nightingale had served as a member of the town board from 2013 to 2017.

Hogan said she wanted to make sure the board would have five members in the event that she were unable to perform her duties.

“I felt that we had examples in the previous year of hardship that reducing the workforce from five to four members did. It took its toll on people,” she said.

Hogan said having a deputy who is not on the board would prevent any one board member from doing double duty.

“It also ensures some continuity for town hall in the even anything were to happen to me,” Hogan said.

Nightingale, her former running mate along with Kathleen Lorah, would be similar to her in ways of thinking and leadership style, she said.

Hogan said had Nightingale been reelected, she would still have sought to appoint someone who was not on the town board for the same reasons.

COUNCILMAN OPPOSES

Councilman Peter Olesheski Jr. voted against Nightngale’s appointment, calling it an insult to the members of the elected body.

“I think it’s a slap in the face of sitting board members,” Olesheski said. “I don’t think it’s a choice that is in the best interest of the board or the community.”

Councilman Gene Arsenault was the past deputy supervisor under Ron Vanselow, who did not seek reelection due to health issues.

But Hogan, who defeated Olesheski in the 2017 race for supervisor, said she decided to appoint someone other than a sitting board member in order to avoid a vacancy on the board.