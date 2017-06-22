Hogan leaves county DA post for state judgeship

QUEENSBURY — Kate Hogan of Glens Falls has resigned from her post as Warren County District Attorney to serve as a judge on the state Court of Claims.

Hogan was confirmed in her new post Monday by the state Senate after Gov. Andrew Cuomo nominated her for the judgeship last week. She was sworn in Monday night.

During the Senate hearing, state Sen. Elizabeth Little (R-Queensbury) praised Hogan for her 15 years of dedicated service to area citizens as Warren County District Attorney, noting that she has tackled difficult cases and complex issues while demonstrating outstanding leadership in both her legal community statewide as well as in her county.

“She earned the respect and confidence of my Senate colleagues long before this nomination,” Little told the Sun on Tuesday. “Gov. Cuomo made a terrific choice. Kate is going to do great things serving the public as a member of the Court of Claims.”

In 2012, Hogan was named the state’s Executive Prosecutor of the Year by the New York Prosecutors Training Institute. At that time, institute officials noted how she’d served on statewide criminal justice task forces as well as a state sentencing reform commission with dedication and expertise.

More recently, she served on the Moreland Commission, empowered to investigate corruption in state government.

Through the years, Hogan has been active in pursuing and developing victims advocacy and assistance programs. In 2007, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern New York District, honored her with its Spirit of Justice Award for her work on behalf of crime victims.

She has served as President as well as Chairman of the Board of the New York District Attorneys Association. In these posts, she was instrumental in establishing Leandra’s Law, which calls for a felony charge for drunken driving with a child in a vehicle; and Jack Shea’s Law, which has strengthened DWI prosecution. She also had a vital role in establishing state statutes that specify strangulation as a serious crime.

Hogan has also served as a Director for the Prosecutors’ Center for Excellence, which has a mission to improve the criminal justice system in New York State. She’s also served as the chair of the New York State Law Enforcement Council.

In Warren County, she created a child advocacy center and helped implement the Warren County Treatment Court.

Earlier this year, she secured convictions in a criminal trial stemming from a fatal boat crash on Lake George, a case that garnered national attention.

Hogan was recently considered for the U.S. Attorney’s position in the Northern District of New York, according to the Times Union of Albany.

Jason Carusone, Warren County First Assistant District Attorney, is slated to become the acting District Attorney, with an election to be held this fall for the permanent post.

As of 2016, Court of Claims judges were paid $193,000 annually. She was earning $152,000 last year, according to the Glens Falls Post-Star.

Sheriff Bud York has often praised Hogan for her knowledge of the law, and her expertise as a prosecutor, and her collaboration on cases.

The Court of Claims hosts is the venue for civil litigation against the state and its various agencies, as well as some of its authorities and quasi-public corporations.

