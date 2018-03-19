Holdup couple go to prison

HAGUE | The couple who held up the Hague Market and shot the owner shot five times have received long prison sentences.

Vittorio “Vito” Campano, 26, of Thurman who shot shopkeeper James Rypkema last April when he held up the Hague Market, was sentenced to 30 years in state prison and 5 years on parole for felony attempted second-degree murder and second-degree burglary.

Campano’s finance, Christine W. Tomko, 28, of Thurman, received 20 years in state prison and 5 years parole for felony first-degree robbery and second-degree burglary.

Campano and Tomko will also have to make $15,000 restitution for Rypkema’s medical bills and money and goods stolen during the robbery and a spree of burglaries.

Rypkema was shot five times, with some of the .22-caliber handgun bullets unable to be removed. He has limited use of an arm due to nerve damage.

Prosecutors said they drove to Wilton for dinner at the Golden Corral buffet, went to a movie, then got a hotel room, using the $350 they stole from the store.

James Rypkema gave victim’s impact statements in Warren County Court for the sentencing of both Campano and Tomko.

He said they left him bleeding on the floor of the store, wondering if he would die.

The five shots broke a rib and vertebrae, punctured a lung, and passed through an arm, causing permanent nerve damage.

Campano had been on anti-psychotic medication, but stopped taking it.

The couple apologized in court for their actions before Judge John Hall sentenced them.

The pair were caught because video from a nearby surveillance camera showed their Pontiac Vibe, with distinctive decals, coming and going before the holdup. They were picked up in Queensbury two days later.